The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Champions League: Man United, Barcelona win, Chelsea held

FOOTBALL: Manchester United took a huge stride towards the Champions League knockout stages on Wednesday (Oct 18), seeing off an uninspired Benfica 1-0 to make it three wins out of three thanks to a goalkeeping howler.

football,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 19 October 2017, 09:55AM

Marcus Rashford (3rd from right) scored the crucial goal for Manchester United'. Photo; AFP
Marcus Rashford (3rd from right) scored the crucial goal for Manchester United'. Photo; AFP

Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock midway through the second half when an inswinging free-kick from the left was carried over his line by teenage goalkeeper Mile Svilar.

Svilar, who became the youngest goalkeeper to start a Champions League game aged just 18 years and 52 days, caught the ball but in doing so stepped backwards over his line to gift United the lead.

It was a lucky break for the Premier League high-flyers, who, despite dominating possession, had been struggling to create meaningful chances against the Portuguese champions, twice winners of the European Cup.

Rashford limped off with about 15 minutes to go, replaced by Anthony Martial, who tested Svilar early following an incisive run into the box.

United, who did not qualify for the Champions League last season, now have nine points out of nine in Group A and look almost certain to qualify for the knockout stages but Benfica, without a single point, have a mountain to climb.

At Barcelona, meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored his 100th goal in European competition to lead 10-man Barcelona to a 3-1 victory at home to Olympiakos.

Messi hit the century mark in 122 European matches when he curled a free kick over the wall in the 61st minute. Goalkeeper Silvio Proto got a hand on the ball but couldn't keep it out as Messi took his career tally in the Champions League to 97 goals.

After Barcelona had gone ahead thanks to an own goal by Dimitris Nikolaou in the 18th minute, the hosts were left a man down three minutes before halftime. Gerard Pique got a second booking for using his arm to steer the ball into the net. The strike was disallowed.

However, Barcelona continued to outclass Olympiakos despite playing with 10 men.

Messi drew a foul from Nikolaou near the edge of the area to set up his free kick. Messi's strike gave him 18 goals in 17 matches for Barcelona and Argentina side this season.

Barcelona's star provided the pass for left back Lucas Digne to score in the 64th when he dribbled around a defender before cutting the ball back through the area for the defender to drive it home.

Barca made it three wins from as many matches in Group D and extended their unbeaten run at home in the competition to 23 straight games.

At Stamford Bridge, Eden Hazard came to the rescue of erratic Chelsea after his side blew a two-goal lead, winding up in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Roma.

Antonio Conte's team looked on course for a comfortable victory thanks to first-half goals from David Luiz and Hazard.

But Roma’s Aleksandar Kolarov struck before halftime to spark a stirring fightback from the Serie A side.

Former Manchester City forward Edin Dzeko bagged a brace after the interval to give Roma the lead, only for Hazard to spare Chelsea's blushes with a late leveller.

Chelsea remain two points clear of Roma at the top of Group C, but this was the latest in a growing list of alarming displays from the Premier League champions.

Blues boss Antonio Conte reportedly held a lengthy inquest with his squad in the aftermath of Saturday’s shock 2-1 loss at Crystal Palace and this erratic performance – which extended their winless run to three matches – may well spark another dressing down from the Italian.

In Brussels, Paris Saint-Germain needed less than three minutes to stamp their authority against Anderlecht and coasted to a 4-0 victory over the Belgian champion.

Kylian Mbappe scored on a balmy night with a drive from a tight angle early on before setting up Edinson Cavani for a tap-in header in the 44th minute.

And after halftime, the world’s most expensive player, Neymar, also had his moment – sending a low free kick under the soaring defenders and past goalkeeper Matz Sels in the 66th. Angel Di Maria closed out the scoring in the 88th.

British International School, Phuket

It left PSG with 12 goals for and none against and three victories atop Group B with 9 points.

Bayern Munich has six points, Celtic three and Anderlecht none.

RESULTS

GROUP A

Benfica 0-1 Manchester United

CSKA Moscow 0-2 FC Basel

 

GROUP B

Bayern Munich 3-0 Celtic

RSC Anderlecht 0-4 Paris Saint Germain

 

GROUP C

FK Qarabag 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Chelsea 3-3 Roma

 

GROUP D

Barcelona 3-1 Olympiakos

Juventus 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

One dead, one injured in Phuket 22-wheeler hit-and-run

After reading the article of PN I just feel very sorry for the motorcyclist. No hateful scorn and/or vitriol. Just all about some thai people who h...(Read More)

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

Happenings so far prove that safety of visitors was not a prominent issue, as usual. But than, it is not direct responsibility of the owner Keesin. ...(Read More)

Phuket land owners' refusal to sell stalls U-Turn flyover projects

There we go again! Same as property owners around Chalong circle! What is that between thai government and thai property owners not to come to a agre...(Read More)

Phuket beach safety plunges as surfer rescues ‘safety official’

Can you imagine? Present and future Phuket beach tourists have to read that a local surfer has to rescue a tourist and a 'rescue official' who...(Read More)

Man, 51, drowns at Karon Beach

It is essential when you get a rescued swimmer conscious again to put him/her immediately at breathing apparatus, because the long tissues mostly are ...(Read More)

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

I would strongly suggest that Khun Preechawut hire as security consultants the experts posting here. So much expertise going to waste....(Read More)

One dead, one injured in Phuket 22-wheeler hit-and-run

How typical, hateful scorn and vitriol directed at any and all, demonstrating utter insensitivity, breathtaking....(Read More)

Man, 51, drowns at Karon Beach

It is now time for foreign nations to give their citizens a travel warning for unsafe Phuket Beaches and Patong unsafe night life. For a number of t...(Read More)

Navy experts beaten by Phuket rising tide

Silly Navy team - why don't they check with expert PN readers first? ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

Money, money, money...The local officials are all making a huge amount off the tourists, but could care less if a few die, here or there...The well do...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.