Chalong’s Land & Houses Park experiences wastewater problems again

PHUKET: The Land & Houses Park residential community project in Chalong is once again experiencing complications with its wastewater system.

environmenthealthweather

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Friday 31 January 2020, 04:13PM

Land & Houses is again experiencing issues with its waste water systems. Photo: Supplied

The Phuket News was alerted by residents at the compound that there were foul smells coming from the drains and surrounding areas. It appeared, on initial inspection, that the water was not flowing and was very sparse in supply.

The same compound experienced issues last February when foul and polluted water was running through the estate and neighbouring areas and into Chalong Bay. (See story here.)

“It is same area that we were informed about in February last year,” confirmed Chalong Municipality sanitation division officer Phawita Rithdaeng.

When asked why the issue has re-occurred Ms Phawita claimed, “It might be due to the drought season as water is in minimal supply and does not flow as freely. The dry and hot conditions have certainly contributed to the supply being exhausted.

In relation to the offensive smells and how the drainage issue will be solved, Ms Phawita replied, “We have contacted Land & Houses Park management office who oversee facilities and asked them to deal with the problem.

“They claim they will respond by checking the drains and water flow issues at the village immediately.”

“If they are unable to solve the issue, we may have to inspect the situation together with officers from Environment Regional 15 office,” Ms Phawita added.