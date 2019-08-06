Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket sample an afternoon at Taste Yamu

Renowned owner-chef Martin Ostlind of the popular Taste @ Cape Yamu restaurant on Phuket’s east coast upgraded his famous brunch for a special Chaine Saturday afternoon exclusively for members of Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket and guests on Sunday (Aug 3).

Dining

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 August 2019, 04:51PM

Taste Yamu served up a host of treats for Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket. Photo Jason Beavan

Taste Yamu served up a host of treats for Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket. Photo Jason Beavan

Taste Yamu served up a host of treats for Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket. Photo Jason Beavan

Taste Yamu served up a host of treats for Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket. Photo Jason Beavan

Taste Yamu served up a host of treats for Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket. Photo Jason Beavan

For those that haven’t attended a Sunday Brunch at Taste Yamu before, food is served individually during the afternoon, course by course, so it is an afternoon of grazing with drinks to be enjoyed.

For the first time Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket went back to its origins and had some meat that has been cooked on an open spit.

The menu of the read offered:

• 18 month Prosciutto Di Parma and melon

• Gorgonzola and taleggio flatbread with pickled fennel

• Mango and cashew nut salad

• Signature Hand picked blue crab crab cakes with dill sauce

• Modules Marinieres – live Australian mussels cooked in white wine with shallots, parsley

• Grilled fish tacos with smoked chili and avocado

• Suckling pig with apple sauce, roast potatoes, coleslaw, German potato salad, grilled corn succotash.

• Cheese selection with cherry tomato jam and crispy bread

• Crack pie with cashews, whipped cream, homemade ice-cream

All members were dressed in smart casual, distinguished with their Chaîne ribbon.

Taste Yamu also offers a pool adjacent to the restaurant and some of those attending enjoyed a swim mid-afternoon – another Chaîne Phuket first.

At the event, a collection of young chefs were also awarded certificates of appreciation from the Chaîne Phuket.

For more info on Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket, visit their Facebook page: facebook.com/laChainePhuket

Viva la Chaine!