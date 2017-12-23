PHUKET: Central Pattana Plc (CPN) made a major move to welcome the opening of Central Phuket – the B20-billion megaproject still under construction opposite Central Festival Phuket – with the opening of Public House at Central Festival Phuket on Dec 19.

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok (centre) joins Central Pattana Plc (CPN) Chief Operating Officer Pakorn Partanapat (centre, right) and other VIPs at the opening of Public House at Central Festival Phuket on Tuesday.

Open House is part of a project to spend B100 million targeting the food market with international fare.

Located on the first floor at CentralFestival Phuket and open daily from from 10am to midnight, Public House’s design takes inspiration from a beach hut style. It features live music and exciting performances every night, making Phuket come alive and stay true to its designation as a world-class beach holiday destination just in time for the high season for Phuket tourism and the year-end festive season.

“Phuket is a city with excellent potential as a world-class tourist destination. This major change for CentralFestival Phuket will make customers find the shopping centre more accessible,” said CPN Chief Operating Officer Pakorn Partanapat.

“It is also in line with global dining trends. Public House will be like a kitchen of the world offering a combination of foods from different countries and in different styles, in a casual dining environment. Residents of Phuket and tourists from all over the world will get to experience culinary delights and meet up with their acquaintances in an environment that is unlike any other.

“Public House will be a magnet that helps give a boost to Phuket’s tourism and lifestyle. It will be a landmark for international tourists, attracting visitors from all corners of the world to come and spend their money and explore new experiences,” he added.

Public House highlights international foods and drinks, ranging from fusion to original styles — all available for casual dining experiences. On offer are popular menu items by renowned restaurants like Chicken Tandoori by Bamboo Bar & Grill, Red Hot by Kenny Rogers Roasters, Ice Cream Mix-Ins by Phuket Coffee, Piadina Romagnola by Piadina and Traditional Pad Thai by Pint Factory.

Diners get to enjoy live music and performances every night, with different styles of music in a relaxed atmosphere.

The target groups are tourists, local workers in the middle and higher income brackets, and people who love to hang out, noted CPN in a press release.

CentralFestival Phuket is one of the three buildings among the ensemble that CPN is now calling Central Phuket, which is defined as CPN’s world-class megaproject and 33rd shopping centre project. When Central Phuket opens, the B20bn megaproject is to comprise a high-end hotel, an international conference centre and a wide range of attractions, CPN said in its release.