PHUKET: The Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket donated bras and sanitary towels to female inmates at Phuket Provincial Prison on Thursday (Nov 16) as part of the resort’s annual charity project.

Monday 20 November 2017, 05:54PM

In addition, the resort will now also be accepting donations of vests and boxer shorts for male inmates to pass on in the future.

Phuket Provincial Prison currently houses some 600 women inmates incarcerated for various crimes.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Nov 20), Ms Tiwaporn Mahaprom, Area Director of Human Resources of Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, said, “It was great to donate these bras and sanitary towels to the female inmates at Phuket prison. We also held some activities for them which is good for both us and them.

“This time is fifth year that we have held this activity, which we call the ‘Centara Bras Charity Project,” Ms Tiwaporn explained.

She added, “We are still accepting all suitable bras for these female inmates which will be donated again next year. Plus, we are now also going to collect boxer shorts and vests for the male inmate of which there now around 2,000. They need some support too.”

For more information on the project please call Ms Tiwaporn on 089-6378393.