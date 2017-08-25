Banyan Tree Phuket will celebrate this year’s mid-Autumn festival by becoming the first and only hotel in Phuket to have an in-house pastry Chef producing traditional Chinese mooncakes. Residents of Phuket will finally be able to enjoy these delicious and iconic mooncakes.

Thursday 31 August 2017, 12:00AM

From September 1 to October 4, these exclusive mooncakes, including the ever-popular creamy Durian mooncake will be made available to the public. Savour Banyan Tree’s range of five delightful flavours – such as Red Bean, Black Sesame, Lotus Seeds and Assorted Nuts.

All Banyan Tree mooncakes are handmade daily with fresh, fine-quality ingredients. These decadent, pastry-coated treats come in elegant boxes, making it the perfect gift for family members, business partners and friends.

A Chinese holiday tradition, mooncakes are typically exchanged between friends, family and business associates. This festival is a time for reunion among relatives and friends as they eat mooncakes and celebrate harmony and completeness of families.

Banyan Tree Phuket’s new mooncakes showcase the 5-star resort’s commitment to providing visitors the best of local and regional culture, giving guests a taste of a traditional Chinese pastry steeped in history and folklore.

These very special mooncakes can be purchased at the hotel’s lobby, as well as from booths at Central Festival Phuket department store, Laguna Holiday Club and Cassia Phuket.

Prices start from B188 net, with a box of two available for B488 net and a box of four for B888 net.

For enquiries or to place an order, please call + 076 372 400

Or email: fb-phuket@banyantree.com