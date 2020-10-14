Carry Me Obstacle Run | กิจกรรมแบกคนวิ่งวิบาก

ครั้งแรกกับการแข่งขันแบกคนวิ่งวิบาก กิจกรรมที่คุณต้องแบกคู่ของคุณเพื่อข้ามอุปสรรคต่าง ๆ ของเรา! [English Below] เตรียมคู่ของคุณให้พร้อม ถ้าคุณมั่นใจว่าคุณแข็งแรงและมีความอดทน เราขอท้าให้คุณมาวัดใจด้วยกันที่นี่! แล้วพบกันวันเสาร์ที่ 24 ตุลาคม 2563
Start From: Saturday 24 October 2020, 11:00AM to Saturday 24 October 2020, 01:00PM
ครั้งแรกกับการแข่งขันแบกคนวิ่งวิบาก กิจกรรมที่คุณต้องแบกคู่ของคุณเพื่อข้ามอุปสรรคต่าง ๆ ของเรา! [English Below] เตรียมคู่ของคุณให้พร้อม ถ้าคุณมั่นใจว่าคุณแข็งแรงและมีความอดทน เราขอท้าให้คุณมาวัดใจด้วยกันที่นี่! แล้วพบกันวันเสาร์ที่ 24 ตุลาคม 2563
|Person :
|Blue Tree Phuket
Sbird, just to clarify it for you. Donald will lose the election and Donald has a screw loose. Get i...(Read More)
Now we have Water !Where are the Tourists? Since everybody who think they knew tell us they (Tourist...(Read More)
OMG editor! Why are you letting Tbird ramble on about his/her moronic conspiracy theories and factl...(Read More)
Times are changing,Now a days there is not the same competition Horst...(Read More)
Now you are trying to put a spin on the meaning of words to suit your own agenda. So you mean to tel...(Read More)
No problem J-12 you don't know it. I know it. Actually you could analyses yourself. The governme...(Read More)
"Thai Officials abroad have not yet received solid long term reliable guidelines." Don'...(Read More)
Thaiger reported that no one in Guangzhou had applied for the STV, no surpise there....(Read More)
Coming again to Phuket to listen to business people and Residents, including foreign Residents? Have...(Read More)
I have an elite visa .. but this article shows that the present managers of this .. live in silly la...(Read More)