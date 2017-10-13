Friday 13 October 2017, 10:16AM
We have affordable prices at High season Long and short time. Price starts at 500 Baht
Tourists should have brain enough to see the danger !Why should somebody else risk there lives to save an Idiot?For money? or more money!To the chief ...(Read More)
Safety zones in Patong? A big joke. A bomb exploded in front of a police box at beach road at end of bangla Rd at Patong on birthday of the Queen. Und...(Read More)
Money rules,that's why we can expect another marina! "Enrich"consulting,the name says it all.So sad!...(Read More)
If this project gets a green light next year, than 1 thing is for sure, it will change the life of the local people in that area.
It is NOT sure or i...(Read More)
Yes, yes, I go to a pub and bring my gun.
And when I bump shoulders I will shoot the other, even in his back.
After that I throw away the gun.
Sor...(Read More)
Nice vague press conference. Why giving a press conference if one remains vague?
Oh, and I notice busses driving over Patong Hill during the times th...(Read More)
I thought the same thing when I read the comment about being "unnoticed" when passing through Thai Immigration. ...(Read More)
"Sorry we were wrong" That'll never happen!!...(Read More)
Clowns should pay more respect and keep their eurocentric neo colonialist views to themselves....(Read More)
Clearly the scammers did a damn fine job, worthy of a PH.D in itself! ...(Read More)