PHUKET: Police are investigating what caused the fire that badly damaged a bronze Mazda sedan on Soi Ta-ied in Chalong yesterday (Aug 20).


By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 August 2022, 08:00AM

A bronze Mazda sedan caught fire in Chalong yesterday (Aug 20). Photo: Chalong Municipality

Chalong Municipality was informed of the car on fire shortly after 6pm. Defense officers from the 1st Operation Group along with municipal firefighters were sent to deal with the situation.

Having arrived at the scene, near the junction of Soi Ta-ied with Chao Fa East Rd, emergency workers found a bronze Mazda sedan parked on the side of the road. The front of the car was engulfed in flames, but it took firefighter only 4 minutes to douse the blaze with water, Chalong Municipality reported in a Facebook post late last night.

Nobody was injured in the incident, but the fire managed to reach the interior of the car increasing the material damage which is yet to be evaluated.

