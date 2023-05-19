Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai

PHUKET: Police are currently investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a black station wagon on Wiset Rd, just south of Chalong Circle, this morning (May 19).

accidentsSafetytransport

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 May 2023, 04:54PM

The Rawai Municipality Fire Department reported on Facebook that emergency workers were alerted to the car fire at 9:07am. One fire engine with municipal firefighters was dispatched to the scene.

Having arrived at the scene, right at the entrance to PPAO Mueang Phuket School on Wiset Rd northbound, emergency workers found a black station wagon parked on the side of the road. Smoke was emanating from beneath the vehicle’s bonnet.

The Rawai Municipality Firefighting Service did not disclose the duration it took to extinguish the fire. Photos from the scene show no significant damage to the vehicle.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspected cause of the incident. No injuries were reported.