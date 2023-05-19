333 at the beach
Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai

Car catches fire amid morning rain in Rawai

PHUKET: Police are currently investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a black station wagon on Wiset Rd, just south of Chalong Circle, this morning (May 19).

accidentsSafetytransport
By The Phuket News

Friday 19 May 2023, 04:54PM

A vehicle caught fire on Wiset Rd in Rawai today (May 19). Photo: Rawai Municipality Fire Department

The Rawai Municipality Fire Department reported on Facebook that emergency workers were alerted to the car fire at 9:07am. One fire engine with municipal firefighters was dispatched to the scene.

Having arrived at the scene, right at the entrance to PPAO Mueang Phuket School on Wiset Rd northbound, emergency workers found a black station wagon parked on the side of the road. Smoke was emanating from beneath the vehicle’s bonnet.

The Rawai Municipality Firefighting Service did not disclose the duration it took to extinguish the fire. Photos from the scene show no significant damage to the vehicle.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspected cause of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Phuket community
Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

Kurt...International laws have no relevance to this matter as the incident was within 12 nautical m...(Read More)

Lese majeste stance could sink Dems’ PM vote

Christy...Tort law in democracies have what is termed "defamation." Seems to work ok and n...(Read More)

Patong local election to affect Bangla area

Cue gnashing of teeth and rending of clothes on thaigeezer, 555....(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

Playing on his phone, 'fell asleep' or picking his nose?...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

@PN. Boat diver ?? [Thanks. Fixed - Ed]...(Read More)

Tour speedboat accident investigation underway

@Kamala Pete. LMAO. Or maybe he 'fell asleep' at the helm, like his land based taxi brethren...(Read More)

More senators back Pita’s bid to be prime minister

the more the merrier. If he is blocked the people responsible could ultimately have blood on their h...(Read More)

No technical faults found with Phuket speedboat

The exact cause of the 'accident' cannot be concluded at this time? I would have thought it ...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

According international laws this boat disaster is a 'ships disaster'. And that under the ey...(Read More)

Tourist Police release names of passengers injured in speedboat accident

That Thai Pattani Insurance is just providing B500,000 per injured passenger doesn't dismiss the...(Read More)

 

