Cape & Kantary Hotels appoints new GM at Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket

PHUKET: Simon Hoekstra has been appointed General Manager of Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket, the flagship five-star property of the Cape & Kantary Hotels Group.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 8 July 2019, 02:22PM

Simon Hoekstra has been appointed General Manager of Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket. Photo: Cape & Kantary Hotels

Mr Hoekstra hails from Holland but arrived with a string of impressive academic qualifications awarded by organisations world-wide, explained a release from Cape & Kantary Hotels issued today (July 8). He has lived in Thailand for 14 years and worked in the tourism and hospitality industry since 2006 with invaluable management experience gained in four prestigious international hotel groups including Marriott and Starwood. “He has quickly taken to his new post with enthusiasm and determination to maintain the high standards and reputation for which Cape Hotels are known world-wide,” said the release. “He describes himself as ‘highly energetic, hands on, goal focused, detail oriented & result driven’. His commitment to guest satisfaction and personal customer service along with his leadership style of seeing himself as part of the team are bound to motivate staff and ensure the best of holidays for all guests,” the release added.