Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

PHUKET: A 37-year-old Canadian tourist has been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury after his attempted U-turn across the path of two motorbikes on Chao Fa West Rd in Chalong late yesterday afternoon (Aug 21) left one of the riders dead and the other in hospital.

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 22 August 2017, 11:30AM

Lt Chanat Hongsithchaiyakul of the Chalong Police, who is leading the investigation into the accident, declined to reveal the Canadian man’s name.

“He was driving from Phuket Town toward Chalong (southbound), then made a U-turn in front of Siriyanyon motorbike dealership, about 100 meters from the entrance to Tesco Lotus Chalong,” Lt Chanat said.

The accident occurred at about 4pm, Lt Chanat noted.

The accident was recorded on the motorbike dealer’s shopfront CCTV, which showed the white Toyota Vios being driven by the Canadian man initiating a U-turn then being struck by two motorbikes travelling at speed halfway through the manoeuvre.

One of the motorbike riders, named by police as Pririya Kraikeaw, 24, was pronounced dead of head injuries at Vachira Phuket Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Lt Chanat said.

The force of the impact left the forks and front wheel of the motorbike being driven by Mr Pririya still lodged in the front of the car.

“The second motorbike driver, Trirachat Junsawet, suffered leg injuries. He was wearing a helmet while riding his big bike. He is in Vachira hospital now. I will follow up with more investigation today,” Lt Chanat added.

“The Canadian man was also taken to Vachira hospital, but he did not have any serious injuries. He is only a tourist, not an expat. He has been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury,” Lt Chanat confirmed.

Video footage at the scene shortly after the accident shows a beer bottle on the ground where the passenger in the front seat exited the car. In Thailand, it is illegal to consume alcohol in a moving vehicle.

Also, the passenger-side airbag of the Vios had been deployed.

Footage at the scene also showed three foreign men waiting nearby. One of them was crouching down, holding his head in what seemed to be a state of distress.

 

 
