Can Phuket paddle its way to B1mn?

This December, 12 paddlers will set off on a 125-kilometre nautical journey around Phuket. They will spend five days on stand-up paddleboards and kayaks, battling sun, waves, wind, fatigue and, presumably, a few muscles they didn’t know they had.

EnvironmentCommunity

By Todd Miller

Saturday 19 September 2026 12:00 PM

But the real challenge won’t be on the water. It will be on land.

Can Phuket come together to raise B1 million to help protect the island’s marine environment?

That is the goal of Phuket Paddle 2026, the latest challenge from Million Baht Adventures. From Dec 1-5, the team will attempt to circumnavigate Phuket entirely by human power, with one shared purpose: raising B1mn for the Sustainable Maikhao Foundation.

And they need your help.

From Adventure to Impact

Million Baht Adventures was created in 2024 by Grant “Axe” Rawlinson and Stephanie Rawlinson to combine human-powered adventures with fundraising for local causes.

They set the bar rather high on their first attempt.

In 2024, Axe became the first person to swim 122 kilometers around Phuket without the use of any swimming aids for propulsion, raising B1mn. Later that year, a ten-person team walked, cycled and kayaked around Phang Nga Bay over six days, raising another B1mn for the Banya Literacy Centre.

Phuket Paddle 2026 is the third Million Baht Adventure.

This time, the beneficiary is the Sustainable Maikhao Foundation (SMF), which works to protect Mai Khao Beach and the greater Phuket coastline through action, education and awareness.

Since 2020, Sustainable Maikhao has led more than 760 beach clean-ups, removing nearly 50 tonnes of debris from the area’s beaches; delivered more than 200 environmental workshops and engaged over 11,000 volunteers. It has also built an alliance of more than 20 hotels, schools and government partners.

But protecting Phuket’s beaches is only part of the solution.

Protecting What Makes Phuket Phuket

The funds raised through Phuket Paddle 2026 will support SMF’s next phase of environmental work, including its contribution toward a new Recycling & Learning Center in Mai Khao and the appointment of its first full-time Environmental Educator.

Education is critical because cleaning up today’s waste addresses the immediate problem, while changing attitudes and behaviors helps protect Phuket’s fragile environment for years to come.

Together, these investments will allow SMF to expand environmental education while building the infrastructure needed to reduce waste and protect Phuket’s coastline for the long term.

For SMF founder and president Michelle Mouillé, this requires more than the efforts of one foundation.

“Phuket’s beaches and marine environment are among our most precious natural resources, but they are also incredibly fragile,” Michelle says.

“Protecting them cannot be the responsibility of a handful of organizations or volunteers. It requires all of us: residents, businesses, hotels, schools, government and visitors. If the whole community gets involved, Phuket has an opportunity not just to protect what we have, but to become a model for responsible tourism across Thailand and beyond.”

Twelve Paddlers. One Island. One Million Baht.

The paddlers will complete the entire 125-kilometre route, supported by volunteers donating their time, expertise and resources. The participating team members are organising and funding the initiative themselves, meaning 100% of donations go directly to SMF.

But raising B1mn cannot be left to 12 people with paddles. Individuals can donate. Businesses can get involved. B1mn sounds daunting until an entire island gets involved.

For five days in December, 12 people will paddle around our island.

Between now and then, the rest of us have a different challenge: help them reach B1mn.

No paddle required.

To donate, get involved, or find out more, please visit: https://www.weeboon.com/en/campaign/563382 or https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/7JWRNLQLM9LDQ.