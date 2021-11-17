BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Call to support Phuket’s rising star, Thangton

Call to support Phuket’s rising star, Thangton

PHUKET: Phuket 17-year-old Tangton “TT” Prattranasanti, a Year 13 student of Headstart International School, is in a race to be chosen among five members for Thailand’s new boy band.

CommunityEntertainment
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 02:16PM

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton ‘TT’ Prattranasanti needs our support.

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton ‘TT’ Prattranasanti needs our support.

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton ‘TT’ Prattranasanti needs our support.

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton ‘TT’ Prattranasanti needs our support.

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton ‘TT’ Prattranasanti needs our support.

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton ‘TT’ Prattranasanti needs our support.

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton ‘TT’ Prattranasanti needs our support.

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton ‘TT’ Prattranasanti needs our support.

« »

Tangton applied and auditioned for The LAZ iCon talent quest. He auditioned against over 5,000 competitors in Bangkok, successfully and got through the auditions and into the final 35 in Round 1.

Not only does he sing and dance, he also plays guitar.He has been taking various dance classes and music lessons for a number of years: Hip-hop and popping dance classes for 10 years, guitar lessons for five years and singing lessons for a year. He has also done a short course in modelling.

As part of The LAZ Icon show he has had to perform live on TV. The show is televised on Channel One31 every Saturday at 8:15pm, and also on LazLive on the Lazada app.

Viewers are asked to vote through LAZiCON on the Lazada app and contestants getting through each round is based on public vote.

On live TV last Saturday night, the bottom 10 boys were eliminated, but TT was saved and made it into the final 25 and into Round 2.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Tangton needs to stay in the Top 15 to avoid elimination in four days when competitors in positions 16-25 will be eliminated.

Anyone who uses the Lazada app and clicks on LAZiCON automatically gets two votes, but there are also simple options available to obtain up to 18 votes daily, such as by liking, commenting, sharing, watching a one-minute video and even shopping of certain items.

Tangton really needs the help of the Phuket community to vote for him every day from now until 23:59 on Sunday (Nov 21), which is the closing date for the current round.

He has just four days to reach the Top 15. There will be a live show as usual on Saturday night (Channel One31 and Lazada Live).

Let’s help our youngsters realise their dreams, by encouraging and supporting them!

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Valve VS Epic Games – The Future of Crypto Gaming
Red Notice: US$200mn blockbuster goes straight to streaming
Saturday just got sensational
This piece of plastic can change your life, and how you see the world
A Meal with… Shane Magnier and Gerry Mitchell
Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ one for the fans
Green Thoughts: The mysterious migration of plants
On Campus: Awareness of Awareness
Liam Neeson, on ice
Phuket Music Scene: Getting down in Phuket Town
Solving Phuket’s plastic problem: 7 reasons to stop drinking bottled water
The legacy of the British Legion
Hit ‘F9’ to escape
Life Home Project becomes recognised partner of GlobalGiving
When insurance skips a beat

 

Phuket community
New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

How much did Fyza pay the Thai Health to make this requirement. 12-18. Must received 1 dose of Pfiz...(Read More)

Cabinet green-lights Phuket, Andaman tourism development projects

113,439 job positions? A suspiciously precise number no?...(Read More)

Phuket sours on Sandbox

I miss Officialdom thinking about the 'New Normal' life setting. Covid-19 for sure will stay...(Read More)

Coast site eyed for World Heritage status

Someone should take a basic business studies course, or maybe just Google some terms. "income&q...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

A man is handling the Pangolin with no gloves and no mask. Predictable comments complaining about ...(Read More)

Ex-Yakuza cuffed for medical glove fraud

Arrested twice?? Who took the bribe to let him go the first time? And who is his behind the scenes T...(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

Please Kurt buy a dictionary for all of us suffering from your destruction of the English language....(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

So for Thai Airways to ever be profitable at all they need the covid virus pandemic to stay so they ...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

Our resident critic of all things Thai jumps in with two feet yet again. Scroll past the first pictu...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

For a minute there, Thought the US Vice President had a real problem......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions

 