THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Cafe Society: The art of coffee at Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery

Cafe Society: The art of coffee at Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery

A new addition to the already eclectic Old Town neighbourhood, Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery is located on Phang Nga Road. While the coffee stand is the new kid on the block, the Drawing Room Gallery has been established for a number of years.

Community
By Amy Bensema

Saturday 30 November 2019, 10:00AM

Wit getting creative with a ROK manual espresso maker.

Wit getting creative with a ROK manual espresso maker.

Coffee and art are two of my favourite things. Imagine my surprise when a friend mentioned to me that there was a creative new con­cept happening in town that combined the two! I knew I had to check it out, and honestly, I am pleased that I did. Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery has a fantastic ambiance, and it’s a fun place to sip on a coffee as the day passes by.

A passion project from a hip young Thai man called Wit, the Drawing Room Coffee Stand presents the opportunity to showcase his barista skills as well as conjure up creative coffee recipes to offer up to his local customers and the masses of tourists that pop in to check the Drawing Room Gallery out.

Drawing Room Coffee Stand is a coffee slow bar. A large collection of the drinks are made utilising hand-drip methods or are steeped with an Aeropress. The end result is a rich, flavourful cup of coffee that feels like it is truly made with love. The coffee stand features drinks such as espresso, Americano, iced latte and more creative concoctions like cold brew spritzers, orange sunset, black cocoa, and lemon and plum lime sodas.

Intrigued by the orange sunset, I ordered one and watched the magic happen. Essentially the drink is a mix of a bold coffee bean, hand dripped to perfection, orange juice and an orange wedge served over ice. Not too sweet, but super refreshing, the flavours of the drink reminded me of a childhood favourite candy, the Tootsie Roll. A bit chocolaty and a bit citrusy, the or­ange sunset was a delicious choice for the hot afternoon.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

For anyone who loves quirky, original art and a good cup of coffee, I can’t recommend Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery enough. There’s loads of art to peruse, good music on the speakers and even a few budding cactus plants to purchase. Wit, who takes care of the coffee stand, is a cool guy with a big smile and a love for coffee, while Ids, the gallery owner and artist-in-residence, is someone who has been a friend of mine for a very long time.

Nice people, fantastic location, delicious coffee and interesting art: the combined space really does tick all of the boxes for anyone looking to experience a unique coffee break in Phuket.

Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery is open Monday-Thursday from 3pm until 7pm and Friday- Sunday from 9am until 7pm. To learn more about the gallery, check out www.facebook.com/DrawingRoom­Phuket. For more information on the Drawing Room Coffee Stand, visit www.instagram.com/wit.fc

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phukestagram on Instagram.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Qu’est-ce que c’est?
Phuket History: The Siamese character seen through foreign eyes
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket
La vie Vientiane: Catch your breath in the underrated Laotian capital
Liverpool legend John Arne Riise visits Koh Panyi
Sail alongside Marilyn Band in her latest exhibition
Exploring Ban Nam Khem
HeadStart set to dazzle with Fame, the Musical, their most ambitious show yet
Blazing Saddles: Pedalling with Polar
Walking with elephants at Tree Tops Elephant Reserve
[VIDEO] Figs in paradise! What The Munch Ep. 4 || Phuket Food
Double trouble: Will Smith meets Will Smith in sci-fi flop Gemini Man
US scholarship funding flows into Phuket
Tre reopens with Chef Claudio Barzano at helm
Michelin Guide Thailand 2020: Phuket’s PRU maintains its star, but Thai cuisine takes centre stage

 

Phuket community
Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

The photos give a good impression of the disgusting smiling..'see how good we are' ..money s...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Over a million for a thai, and just 100K for a birmese? Thai never let slip away the chance on '...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Good grief, forcing her on display - just give her the checks, FFS. This need for grandstanding aest...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Would be nice to learn what are the 'standard of safety for tourists training' of registered...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Over a million for a Thai and 100k for a Burmese- sa-weet. Life is cheap. This was negligence NOT an...(Read More)

Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver

There are many 'role models' in Phuket RTP force. Senior officers driving family Taxis/Vans ...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Governor noted: "I want all workers to work carefully and have insurance". A very shame f...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Foreign shareholders may be illegal in certain settings. However, paper shareholders are not the sai...(Read More)

DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections

Great Initiatives. But now,.... when will the public be informed about the final outcome of the thai...(Read More)

Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island

The fact is that these are nothing but money making operations. There are no concerns as to the swim...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Thanyapura Football
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
The Sunday Brunch Club
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
Thai Residential