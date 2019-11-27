Cafe Society: The art of coffee at Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery

A new addition to the already eclectic Old Town neighbourhood, Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery is located on Phang Nga Road. While the coffee stand is the new kid on the block, the Drawing Room Gallery has been established for a number of years.

Community

By Amy Bensema

Saturday 30 November 2019, 10:00AM

Wit getting creative with a ROK manual espresso maker.

Coffee and art are two of my favourite things. Imagine my surprise when a friend mentioned to me that there was a creative new con­cept happening in town that combined the two! I knew I had to check it out, and honestly, I am pleased that I did. Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery has a fantastic ambiance, and it’s a fun place to sip on a coffee as the day passes by.

A passion project from a hip young Thai man called Wit, the Drawing Room Coffee Stand presents the opportunity to showcase his barista skills as well as conjure up creative coffee recipes to offer up to his local customers and the masses of tourists that pop in to check the Drawing Room Gallery out.

Drawing Room Coffee Stand is a coffee slow bar. A large collection of the drinks are made utilising hand-drip methods or are steeped with an Aeropress. The end result is a rich, flavourful cup of coffee that feels like it is truly made with love. The coffee stand features drinks such as espresso, Americano, iced latte and more creative concoctions like cold brew spritzers, orange sunset, black cocoa, and lemon and plum lime sodas.

Intrigued by the orange sunset, I ordered one and watched the magic happen. Essentially the drink is a mix of a bold coffee bean, hand dripped to perfection, orange juice and an orange wedge served over ice. Not too sweet, but super refreshing, the flavours of the drink reminded me of a childhood favourite candy, the Tootsie Roll. A bit chocolaty and a bit citrusy, the or­ange sunset was a delicious choice for the hot afternoon.

For anyone who loves quirky, original art and a good cup of coffee, I can’t recommend Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery enough. There’s loads of art to peruse, good music on the speakers and even a few budding cactus plants to purchase. Wit, who takes care of the coffee stand, is a cool guy with a big smile and a love for coffee, while Ids, the gallery owner and artist-in-residence, is someone who has been a friend of mine for a very long time.

Nice people, fantastic location, delicious coffee and interesting art: the combined space really does tick all of the boxes for anyone looking to experience a unique coffee break in Phuket.

Drawing Room Coffee Stand & Gallery is open Monday-Thursday from 3pm until 7pm and Friday- Sunday from 9am until 7pm. To learn more about the gallery, check out www.facebook.com/DrawingRoom­Phuket. For more information on the Drawing Room Coffee Stand, visit www.instagram.com/wit.fc

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phukestagram on Instagram.