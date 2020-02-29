Kata Rocks
Cafe Society: Sweetness and a smile at Hom•mes by Good Cafe Phuket

Tucked away at the entrance to Tamarind Villa, Hom•mes by Good Cafe Phuket is a popular new coffee shop located between the Chalong and Kata Beach neighbourhoods. The newest addition to the ‘Good Cafe’ family, the coffee shop serves up strong, robust coffee and a variety of desserts in an elegant yet charming setting.

Life
By Amy Bensema

Sunday 1 March 2020, 12:00PM

Fresh Lemon Tart and a Latte at Hommes Cafe. Photo: Hommes Cafe

Hom•mes by Good Cafe Phuket had been on my radar since its grand opening, and when I finally had the chance to visit, I was highly impressed. The coffee shop itself is an Instagram dream. Full of gorgeous natural light, antique furniture, large greenery and beautiful succulents, it is a wonderful spot to enjoy an afternoon break or a quick catch up with friends.

The staff are sweet and full of smiles, and quick to answer questions or make recommendations. The cake display case is jaw-dropping. Featuring loads of unique dessert items and exquisitely decorated cakes, lovers of anything sweet will be happily satisfied by the overall amount of choice. It should be noted that the coffee shop also serves adorably presented doughnut balls on a stick, as well as other interesting doughnut concoctions such as the Carbonara Donut!

I visited Hom•mes by Good Cafe Phuket with a friend, and we decided to share Chocolate Cake and a slice of Lemon Tart. The Chocolate Cake was rich and moist, with a creamy homemade frosting while the Lemon Tart was bursting with fresh lemon citrus flavour. Cakes are well priced, with most being in the B100 range.

My Iced Latte was strong without too much sugar to overtake the smooth coffee flavour, as is far too often the “Thai style” overly sweet palette prone concoction offered. The Ocean Blue Italian Soda was light, refreshing and perfect for the hot Phuket summer day. The coffee shop serves a large variety of coffee and non-coffee drinks, such as Thai Iced Tea, as well as Italian Sodas.

Personally, I enjoyed the ambience of Hom•mes by Good Cafe Phuket very much. It is indeed a charming spot, and the overstuffed chairs are nice to sink into while enjoying a sweet treat. I noticed a few remote workers in the corner while I was there, and noted to myself that the coffee shop would be a good place to work, especially for those looking for a bit of creative inspiration.

Hom•mes by Good Cafe Phuket is open Monday to Saturday from 8:00am-5:00pm, and on Sundays, the coffee shop is open from 9:00am-5:00pm. Essentially, the coffee shop is a little white house with a gorgeous green courtyard and garden which really promotes a relaxed, tropical vibe for those who choose to sit outside.

Follow Hom•mes by Good Cafe Phuket on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hommesespresso/ to learn more about the coffee shop and discover their enticing desserts and pastries. It is a lovely place that is well worth making a stop at when you find yourself in-between the Chalong and Kata Beach neighbourhoods.

Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phuketstagram on Instagram.

