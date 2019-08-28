THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Cafe Society: Coffee with a side of decadence at Delico Decoration Coffee & Dessert

Cafe Society: Coffee with a side of decadence at Delico Decoration Coffee & Dessert

A newly opened coffee bistro on the bypass road, Delico Decoration Coffee & Dessert is an Instagram dream which serves up ele­gant signature drinks and artfully designed cakes.

Community
By Amy Bensema

Saturday 31 August 2019, 10:00AM

Delico is sure to tick all of the boxes for a lovely coffee bistro experience.

Delico is sure to tick all of the boxes for a lovely coffee bistro experience.

An Instagram dream.

An Instagram dream.

« »

Delico Decoration Coffee & Dessert opened its doors in June this year. Since then, the coffee bistro has become a darling on the Phuket social media scene. Pictures of the gor­geous bistro kept popping up on my Facebook and Ins­tagram feeds, so I made a point to trek up to the mid­dle of the island to see what all of the fuss was about, and trust me, I was not disappointed.

Located in a tastefully designed white building, Delico is a bit magical upon walking in. The bistro’s walls are a vibrant blue and there are stunning sculp­tures, light fixtures, brightly coloured bric-a-brac and accessories everywhere. To be honest, it is a fabulous sensory overload. While the bistro has gained popu­larity due to its decor, it should be noted that it could carry its reputation on the quality of its coffee drinks and cakes alone.

The day I stopped into Delico, the bistro was buzz­ing. Almost all of the tables were full and there was a steady stream of customers through the door. I had a chance to meet the owner, who is a lovely young Thai woman with a keen sense of art and design. I ques­tioned her regarding a few items on the menu and she was very thorough with her explanations which I always appreciate.

I took her advice and ordered a few of the signa­ture drinks and a coconut cake, found a table and waited for the refreshments to arrive. The signature popcorn latte arrived first and it is indeed a clever combination: a smooth, silky latte accompanied by a tiny dish of lightly sweetened caramel popcorn. The sweet, salty taste of the popcorn was the perfect match for the latte. It never occurred to me that pop­corn and coffee could go so well hand in hand!

I adored the presentation of the coconut cake: a double stacked cake smothered in white coconut frosting and topped with a bright red flower. The cake was moist and flavourful, featuring massive chunks of coconut flesh which certainly added to the taste. Other desserts in the display case included strawberry cheesecake, lemon tart and an outstand­ing-looking chocolate mousse. Cakes are priced at B120 which, in my opinion, is completely fair given the ample serving size.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

While continuing to admire the bistro and snap photos, I sipped on another signature drink: espresso with grapes. The espresso was rich and the sweet­ness of the grapes really brought out the full-bodied flavour. Again, I thought the taste combination was excellent. Delico definitely gets an A+ for creativity.

Delico Decoration Coffee & Dessert is open daily from 10am-7pm. I was warned that it gets exception­ally busy at the weekend, so it’s best to drop in during the week. If you are a fan of this column, or a fan of coffee and pretty things in general, Delico is sure to tick all of the boxes for a lovely coffee bistro experience. To be honest, Delico is a new personal favourite.

Follow Delico Decoration Coffee & Dessert on Facebook (/Delico Decoration Coffee Dessert) or Insta­gram (@delico_decoration) for all of their latest updates.

Written by Amy Bensema, Cafe Society is a monthly column which chronicles one girl’s search for the perfect cup of coffee. Have a cafe to recommend? Contact Amy via email at bensema.amy@gmail.com or follow her caffeinated adventures as @phukestagram on Instagram.

