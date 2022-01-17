Busanan and doubles pair win crowns

BADMINTON: Busanan Ongbamrungphan claimed the women’s singles title at the US$400,000 (B13.3 million) BWF India Open in New Delhi yesterday (Jan 16).

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Monday 17 January 2022, 09:10AM

Benyapa Aimsaard (left) and Nuntakarn Aimsaard celebrate with their women’s doubles gold medals in New Delhi. Photo: Bangkok Post

The second seed overcame fellow Thai Supanida Katethong 22-20, 19-21, 21-13 in one hour 16 minutes to win the her first title of the year at the World Tour Super 500 event, reports the Bangkok Post.

Supanida had upset top seed Pusarla V Sindhu of India in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Busanan took home the $30,000 (approximately B1,002,000) winner’s cheque while Supanida received $15,200 (B501,600).

Earlier, Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard were crowned the women’s doubles champions.

The Thai fourth seeded duo eased past third seeds Anastasiia Akchurina and Olga Morozova 21-13, 21-5 in just 34 minutes in yesterday’s championship match.

The duo received $31,600 (B1,055,440) for their first World Tour 500 title.

Thai badminton boss Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul congratulated the winners.

“It was a great start to the year for Thai shuttlers for winning two titles in India,” said Patama.

“I would like to also congratulate Supanida for her huge victory over [Pusarla V] Sindhu, who is a former world champion and the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist.”

The men’s singles title went to Lakshya Sen as the Indian upset world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 24-22, 21-17.

In the mixed doubles final, Singapore’s Terry Hee Yong Kai and Tan Wei Han defeated third seeds Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei 21-15, 21-18 to claim the gold medals.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India won the men’s doubles title after beating Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia 21-16, 26-24.