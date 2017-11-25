PHUKET: Fire safety in large buildings will be the key topic at the Phuket Business Dinner at the Amari Phuket resort in Patong on Dec 7, organised by the British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (BCCT), in collaboration with AustCham, Beluthai, German, French and The Netherlands Chambers of Commerce,

Geoffrey Fordham, Senior Vice President, Engineering, Safety & Security Onyx Hospitality, will present his expert opinion at the event, to be held from 6:30pm to 9pm, on “Grenfell. What Went Wrong? The Principles of Fire Safety in Tall Buildings”.

The title of the presentation refers to 24-storey Grenfell Tower block of public housing flats in North Kensington, London, where fire broke out on June 14 this year. The blaze caused 71 deaths, including one stillbirth, and over 70 injuries. Occupants of 23 of the 129 flats died, but 223 people escaped. Inquests for 60 known victims were opened and adjourned at Westminster Coroner’s Court.

“The tragic fire in Grenfell Tower London was a stark reminder of the danger of fire in high-rise buildings. During this one-hour session we will review the key principles of detection, protection, containment and egress of fires in high-rise buildings then consider what went wrong in this event,” noted a BCCT release announcing the event.

“Participants can expect to understand these key principles of fire safety in tall buildings and what they can do to minimise the risks in their own properties,” the release added.

As the ONYX Hospitality Senior Vice President; Engineering, Safety & Security, Mr Fordham is responsible for directing and governing the product and maintenance standards for the whole built environment including fire safety equipment and systems, compliance to local and international Health & Safety at Work procedures and deliverance of effective security services for the company’s growing portfolio of 36 international hotels and serviced apartments.

Qualified as a NFPA Certified Fire Protection Specialist, Mr Fordham has 15 years’ experience as the senior and corporate engineer of international high end hotel properties with the Jumeirah Group and Shangri La, both in the Middle East and here in Thailand.

“In Thailand, the enforcement of Fire Safety, Health & Safety and Security regulations are not a strict as in many western counties. We often read about serious fires, swimming pool accidents, electrocutions, crimes against person/property and balcony falling fatalities which could easily have been avoided,” explains Mr Fordham.

“Do you have a professional who understands the process of setting up a robust management system to minimize the risks to your guests, assets and business as well as meeting ever increasingly audited international standards?

“During this one-hour session we understand the principles of risk management and see how ONYX Hospitality Group direct and monitor the compliance of 40 plus properties to their strict internal policies on Fire Life Safety, Health & Safety at Work and Security,” he explained.

