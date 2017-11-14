PHUKET: A 60-year-old British tourist drowned at Karon Beach this afternoon (Nov 14).

Tuesday 14 November 2017, 05:59PM

The man was pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach at around 2pm today (Nov 14). Photo: Tourist Volunteers

The man, whose name The Phuket News is withholding until his family have been informed, was pronounced dead at Patong Hospital when transferred there after being pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach at just after 2pm.

A Marine Safety Unit based at the Tourist Information Centre of Karon Beach were informed about the incident at 2:20 pm.

Members of the unit performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man prior to him being taken to Patong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The British Consulate in Phuket has been notified of the death.