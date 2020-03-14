British overstayer nabbed with ganja

PHUKET: British national Richard James Dillon, 46, was arrested in Kathu yesterday morning (Mar 13) for marijuana possession and overstay.

crimedrugs

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 March 2020, 05:05PM

British national Richard James Dillon was arrested in Kathu yesterday (Mar 13). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Mr Dillon was arrested at 10.30am at Phuket Golf View Condominium in Kathu where he rented a room, Lt Col Pathapee Srichai of Phuket Provincial Police reported.

The arrest was conducted following “a tip-off from a secret source”, though Lt Col Pathapee did not specify what the tip-off was about.

“Having checked his room police officers found 6.92 grammes of dried marijuana. Plus police also found out that Mr Dillon had overstayed his visa for 245 days,” Lt Col Pathapee said.

“He has been charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to use. Also he has been charged with overstaying his visa,” he added.

Mr Dillon was taken to Kathu Police Station for further questioning and investigation.

“Then he will be sent to Phuket Immigration Police,” Lt Col Pathapee said.