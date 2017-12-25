PHUKET: A 60-year-old British man drowned at Koh Si Island in Phang Nga Province yesterday (Dec 24).

Navy rescue workers attempt to revive the British man on the beach at Koh Si. Photo: NAC 3

The Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command (NAC 3) rescue officers stationed at Similan Islands National Park were notified that a tourist was drowning at Koh Si Island (Island 4) at about 2pm yesterday.

Navy rescue officers arrived at the scene to find that a male UK national aged 60 had been already pulled from water onto the beach.

According to Navy officials, he was, “unconsciousness, with no pulse and no breathing.”

Rescuers opened his airways and performed CPR. The man was taken by speedboat from Similan Islands National Park to Tab Lamu Pier in Phang Nga province where an ambulance was waiting

At 5:55pm the man was transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town.

The Phuket News is witholding the name of the dead man until it is confirmed that his relatives have been informed.