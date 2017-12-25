The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

British man, 60, drowns at Similan Islands National Park

PHUKET: A 60-year-old British man drowned at Koh Si Island in Phang Nga Province yesterday (Dec 24).

accidents, death, marine, tourism,

The Phuket News

Monday 25 December 2017, 05:43PM

Navy rescue workers attempt to revive the British man on the beach at Koh Si. Photo: NAC 3
Navy rescue workers attempt to revive the British man on the beach at Koh Si. Photo: NAC 3

The Royal Thai Navy Third Naval Area Command (NAC 3) rescue officers stationed at Similan Islands National Park were notified that a tourist was drowning at Koh Si Island (Island 4) at about 2pm yesterday.

Navy rescue officers arrived at the scene to find that a male UK national aged 60 had been already pulled from water onto the beach.

According to Navy officials, he was, “unconsciousness, with no pulse and no breathing.”

QSI International School Phuket

Rescuers opened his airways and performed CPR. The man was taken by speedboat from Similan Islands National Park to Tab Lamu Pier in Phang Nga province where an ambulance was waiting

 At 5:55pm the man was transferred to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in Phuket Town.

The Phuket News is witholding the name of the dead man until it is confirmed that his relatives have been informed.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

Daily we see speeding through red lights On Phuket. And with speeding I mean real with high speed. It is a miracle that not more of such 'murder...(Read More)

Illegal Chinese tour guide arrested at Phuket's Ao Po Pier

Illegal foreign guides is just the tip of the iceberg and regular crackdowns on Thai companies owned by Chineses with the help of Thai nominees would ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

It just never stops. Public transport drivers are the worst effing drivers on the planet and are responsible for so much death and carnage throughout ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

I hope the bus driver is jailed for minimum 10 years for murder and is ordered to pay 5 million for each death to the family. This guy should never ha...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Here we are not in America. We are in Thailand. To 'soften' the thai problems by derailing attention to other parts of the world is not helpi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

A nice Phuket Opinion. Leaning back, overthinking it,.. was the whole idea of introducing the rules really ment to bring some law and order at Phuket...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

If one has a basic knowledge of statistics and probability, together with a modicum of common sense, figures would not be as fictitious as may seem to...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Try living in America where life is super cheap and guns are a plenty. You can be shot by a home owner for knocking on the door asking for directions ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Is there something to hide?

Free spending western tourist want all the things Phuket use to offer: chairs + Umbrellas; Beach side restaurants, night clubs, bars; beach vendors. ...(Read More)

Central splurges B100mn on luring foodies

When you compare Phuket with other destinations, shopping wise, than there is only one thing true. Phuket is not a world-class shopping destination. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.