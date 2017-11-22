The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
British Chamber of Commerce honours Phuket’s Grenville Fordham

BANGKOK: The British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) has awarded Grenville Fordham of Phuket Honorary Life Membership.

Wednesday 22 November 2017, 09:13AM

Phuket’s Grenville Fordham (left) receives the Honorary Life Membership award from British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) Vice Chairman David Cumming.
Phuket's Grenville Fordham (left) receives the Honorary Life Membership award from British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT) Vice Chairman David Cumming.

“Gren has been a great supporter of, and adviser to, BCCT in Phuket since our first event there more than 15 years ago,” noted a BCCT release issued yesterday (Nov 21).

Mr Fordham moved to Thailand in 1995 and worked as a journalist in Bangkok before moving to Phuket in 1998. In 1999 he founded IMAGE Asia and quickly established it as a key player in the publishing sector of Southern Thailand’s vibrant tourism industry.

With several prints and digital titles under its belt, the company also founded Thailand’s first international boat show (PIMEX) and one of the country’s main yachting events (Phuket Raceweek) – both of which it subsequently sold to focus on its core publishing business.

Most recently Mr Fordham developed the MeetinThailand.com MICE website, Thailand’s first and only in-depth, interactive online portal for the MICE industry.

The website now hosts detailed business profiles of almost 700 MICE suppliers. The objective is to give venues and suppliers in Thailand’s MICE and weddings industries an opportunity to showcase their offerings in a detailed, searchable, multimedia environment, which they can access and update themselves. (See stories here and here.)

Mr Fordham was also previously Commodore of the Phuket Yacht Club, Chairman of the British Business Association Phuket and Chairman of the Marine Alliance of Thailand.

 

 
Phuket community

