PHUKET: A British expat is in hospital with serious injuries after the motorbike he was riding struck a roadside power pole on Thepkrasattri Rd just south of the Heroines Monument early this morning (May 11).

accidentstransportpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 11 May 2019, 11:26AM

Police at the scene, where the motorbike struck the roadside power pole. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Brit expat Iain Richardson was rushed to hospital with head injuries from the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of Thalang Police was notified of the accident at 3:10am.

Police officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene, along the northbound lanes of Thepkasattri Rd in front of Wat Tha Ruea, to find the expat on the road with serious head injuries.

His red Honda Wave motorbike and helmet were lying on the road nearby.

The foreigner was identified by his Thai driver’s licence as Iain Richardson, 52. Mr Richardson was also carrying his registered teacher identification issued by the Ministry of Education.

Police told The Phuket News that Mr Richardson was a UK national.

Rescue workers administered urgent first aid before transporting Mr Richardson to Thalang Hospital. He was later transferred to the better-quipped Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Police said they were continuing their investigation and have had Mr Richardson’s motorbike taken to Thalang Police Station.