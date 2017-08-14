PHUKET: Lifeguards have called for parents keep a close eye on children swimming at Phuket beaches over the Mother’s Day long weekend after a 7-year-old boy was rescued from a lagoon at the southern end of Nai Harn Beach yesterday (Aug 13).

Lifeguards stationed near the lagoon were called to help the boy at about 4pm.

The boy was unconscious and unresponsive when he was pulled from the water, prompting lifeguards to perform CPR until the boy’s pulse returned and he began breathing unassisted, though still unconscious.

The boy was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, reported lifeguards.

The Phuket News has yet to receive updates on his condition.

The boy is a student at Wat Sawang-arom School in nearby Rawai, who came to the beach with his family, reported lifeguards.

“Many families have come to the beaches over the holidays but no one noticed the child was in trouble,” one lifeguard said.

“Please keep an eye on your children so they can stay safe at the beach,” he added.