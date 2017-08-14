The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Boy, 7, resuscitated back to life at Phuket beach

PHUKET: Lifeguards have called for parents keep a close eye on children swimming at Phuket beaches over the Mother’s Day long weekend after a 7-year-old boy was rescued from a lagoon at the southern end of Nai Harn Beach yesterday (Aug 13).

marine, tourism, accidents,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 14 August 2017, 02:27PM

Lifeguards stationed near the lagoon were called to help the boy at about 4pm.

The boy was unconscious and unresponsive when he was pulled from the water, prompting lifeguards to perform CPR until the boy’s pulse returned and he began breathing unassisted, though still unconscious.

The boy was rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, reported lifeguards.

The Phuket News has yet to receive updates on his condition.

C and C Marine

The boy is a student at Wat Sawang-arom School in nearby Rawai, who came to the beach with his family, reported lifeguards.

“Many families have come to the beaches over the holidays but no one noticed the child was in trouble,” one lifeguard said.

“Please keep an eye on your children so they can stay safe at the beach,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Kurt...go and read the Act then you will see why. It will then answer your other question. ...(Read More)

No action taken against tourists photographed with starfish at Koh Racha Yai

chris007...The humans that drive boats can look after or kill themselves with gay abandon. The ecosystem is not afforded that privilege. ...(Read More)

Patong hotel staffer killed by lift counterweight

Eagle, Your ridicule is a standard issue response for selfish people not subjected to an unfair societal norm levied at one gender only. Men's t...(Read More)

Prayut calls in air force to help immigration at major airports, including Phuket

It's one thing to have more staff, but what does the RTAF know about immigration procedures and systems....(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

To waive the TM6 form for thais to reduce the immigration long queues for foreigners. That makes sense. Mhhh. But Thai still have to see immigration ...(Read More)

Prayut calls in air force to help immigration at major airports, including Phuket

EVERY high season and some other times too, i see empty immigration booths at the same time as huuuge queues at suvarnabhumi airport and phuket airpor...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The folly of the fun police

Discover Thainess is correct. Phuket's main source of income is tourism, but, it treats tourists pretty poorly. It limits the beach and venues t...(Read More)

Patong hotel staffer killed by lift counterweight

I suggest that the PN should start a poll how to handle the problem with Ms.or Mrs.or whatever, in Thailand and worldwide.This problem needs urgent cl...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The folly of the fun police

Sadly thailand has a number of antiquated laws that don't work well in the modern age, and as the article states, there is no incentive to change ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.