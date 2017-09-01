PHUKET: Lifeguards at Patong Beach yesterday (Aug 31) recovered the body of a Chinese tourist who was reported as missing from heavy surf at Karon Beach two days ago.

Friday 1 September 2017, 08:51AM

Rescue workers retrieve the body of the tourist from Patong Bay yesterday (Aug 31). Photo: Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers notified Maj Patcharee Wongboon of the Patong Police that a body had been recovered about one kilometre from shore at about 6pm.

Patong lifeguards used a jet-ski to bring the body back to shore at Tri Trang Beach, where it was then taken to Patong Hospital.

“With no distinguishing marks to indicate any physical assault, medical staff set to identifying the body and to determine the cause of death,” explained Maj Patcharee.

However, further investigation revealed that the body matched the description of a tourist who disappeared while playing in heavy surf at Karon Beach, more than 10 kilometres from around the large headland at the southern end of Patong Bay, two days ago, Maj Patcharee explained.

“Relatives of the deceased identified the body as that of 24-year-old Yang Junzhe from Henan, China,” Maj Patcharee said.

“Mr Yang was last seen in the surf at Karon Beach on Tuesday (Aug 29). A search was launched but failed to find him,” she added.

News of Mr Yang’s death comes as Phuket Lifeguard Service President Prathaiyut Chuayuan yesterday confirmed to The Phuket News that Phuket lifeguards had safely rescued 294 people, comprising 265 foreigners and 29 Thais, so far this year.

However, Mr Prathaiyut also confirmed that there have been six deaths at Phuket beaches since the beginning of the year. (See story here.)

That figure was accurate until yesterday’s discovery.