PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify the body of a man recovered from a swamp in Thalang on Sunday (Aug 13).

Monday 14 August 2017, 02:01PM

Police are hoping to identify the man, whose body was found in a swamp near Wat Mai Khao. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Moo 4 village headman Winai Sae-iew reported the body to police at 11:45am.

The body was found floating in a swamp behind Wat Mai Khao, reported Capt Thanom Thongpan of the Tha Chatchai Police.

“The man was about 160-170cm in height and about 35 to 40 years old,” he said.

“We believe he died at least three days before his body was found,” Capt Thanom added.

The man was wearing blue shorts emblazoned with cartoon images when his body was found.

Police found no evidence of foul play, but have had the body taken to Thalang Hospital to determine the cause of death, Capt Thanom confirmed.

“Villagers nearby were unable to identify the man. At this stage we believe he came to fish in the swamp and possibly suffered a cramp while in the water and drowned,” he said.

However, police will continue their investigation, Capt Thanom added.