Body found among mangroves

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a Phang Nga man whose body was found floating near mangroves near Baan Tha Chatchai, at the northern tip of the island, yesterday morning (Oct 11).

deathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 12 October 2020, 09:47AM

The body Bunchom Kuji, 35, from Laem Kaen in Thai Mueang, was found floating near mangroves off the northern end of Phuket yesterday (Oct 11). Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Capt Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the scene at about 7am.

The body was identified as that of Bunchom Kuji, 35, from Laem Kaen in Phang Nga’s Thai Mueang District, Capt Sornthip confirmed.

On his body was a waist bag containing B300 in cash, a bankbook and two Nokia mobile phones, Capt Sornthip added.

There were no signs of a struggle on Mr Bunchom’s body, Capt Sornthip also reported.

However, Mr Bunchom’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination as police continue to investigate his death, he added.