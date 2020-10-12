Capt Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the scene at about 7am.
The body was identified as that of Bunchom Kuji, 35, from Laem Kaen in Phang Nga’s Thai Mueang District, Capt Sornthip confirmed.
On his body was a waist bag containing B300 in cash, a bankbook and two Nokia mobile phones, Capt Sornthip added.
There were no signs of a struggle on Mr Bunchom’s body, Capt Sornthip also reported.
However, Mr Bunchom’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination as police continue to investigate his death, he added.
