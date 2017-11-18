PHUKET: Phuket Boat Lagoon, Phuket’s most lively marina is pleased to announce the return of the monthly weekend activities, the “Boat Lagoon Weekend”.

Saturday 18 November 2017, 10:17AM

The monthly event will comprise of musical performance and live DJ, held along the Lagoon Quay boardwalk. Photo: phuketboatlagoon.com

Commencing from December 2017, through April 2018, the Boat Lagoon Weekend will be held on mostly on the first weekend of each month with lively activities at Phuket Boat Lagoon’s Boardwalk.

The Boat Lagoon Weekend will feature a weekend of good food, good music and lively activities, including market style food stalls.

“Special activities for family and children are in store, as we would like to create a friendly neighbourhood atmosphere within the marina “Village” at Boat Lagoon”, quotes Khun Boon Yongsakul, the Deputy Managing Director.

The concept is a weekend get-together, with music, food, drinks, and shopping with lively entertainment. Phuket Boat Lagoon has a variety of restaurants, known for the speciality cuisine and desserts. On the other hand, simply for a sundowner, Phuket Boat Lagoon has everything to offer for a weekend getaway.

The new season of Boat Lagoon Weekend will also feature the new lifestyle activities and family attractions at Phuket Boat Lagoon. Thailand’s boutique day-spa, “Let’s Relax Spa” has recently opened its latest outlet. Phuket Island’s first ice skating rink, Ice Arena, is set to open its doors here soon. Alongside, a number of new lifestyle outlets have moved to Phuket Boat Lagoon over the past three months.

This is in line with the vision of making Phuket Boat Lagoon, a complete one-stop Marina Village with the liveliest atmosphere and facilities in South East Asia.

The Boat Lagoon Weekend dates are:

December 8-9, 2017

January 12-13, 2018

February 2-3, 2018

March 9-10, 2018

April 6-7, 2018

(All dates are on Fridays and Saturdays. Subject to changes)

For further details and information, kindly contact:

1. Wicky Sundram at: wicky@phuketboatlagoon.com (English)

2. Khun Lookta at: edsecretary@phuketboatlagoon.com (Thai)

