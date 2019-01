Start From: Saturday 27 April 2019, 10:00AM to Saturday 27 April 2019, 12:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge continues in 2019 with the top 10% of teams (2 people per team) from each qualifier gaining entry to the Thailand Final on the 27th of April 2019 at Laguna Golf Club Phuket. Prominent sponsors provide an all-expenses paid trip to the World Final at Oitavoss Dunes in Cascais, Portugal. For more details and to sign up contact events@foremanagement.com