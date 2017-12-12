GOLF: Fore Management Group is delighted to announce Blue Horizon Developments have signed as the Title Sponsor for The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand 2018.

Wednesday 13 December 2017, 09:17AM

Director of Fore Management Group Chris Watson (left) and Blue Horizon CEO Andres Pira. Photo: Supplied

Qualifiers will take place between February and April and will be played at a variety of premium golf courses in Bangkok, Phuket and Hua Hin.

The top 10% of teams from each qualifier will qualify for the Thailand Final, being played on April 28 at Laguna Golf Phuket. The winner of the Blue Horizon World Corporate Challenge Thailand 2018 Grand Final will represent Thailand at the World Final in Cascais, Portugal in June 2018.

Blue Horizon CEO Andres Pira commented, “We at Blue Horizon are proud and honoured to be a part of the World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand 2018. We are especially looking forward to welcome all the players to our beautiful island of Phuket at the Thailand Grand Final, where we will be offering one of our luxurious condos as a hole in one prize!”

Chris Watson (Director of Fore Management Group) WCGC Thailand Licence holder commented, “We are delighted to have Blue Horizon, one of Thailand’s premier property developers join as Title Sponsor for WCGC Thailand 2018. We look forward to what will be a great event and wish all competitors the best of luck.”

The Phuket News is proud media sponsor of this event.