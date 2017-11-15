The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Travel
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Blazing Saddles: Cycling to Happiness

In 2006 the United Nations announced that more than half the world’s population was living in urban areas and that by 2030 almost five billion of us would be urbanised.

Baz Daniel

Sunday 19 November 2017, 09:00AM

Like most areas of rapid urbanisation, Phuket has been deeply affected by the rush to develop. Firstly, the island has become progressively re-oriented around motorised traffic and secondly many public spaces and resources have been privatised.

This reorganisation of our island has had an unfair and cruel impact as the urbanised residents of Phuket are increasingly denied the opportunity of enjoying simple daily pleasures such as walking on convivial streets, sitting around in public areas, or just playing together. Children have largely disappeared from Phuket’s streets which have been rendered dangerous and polluted by heavy traffic.

Phuket’s rapid urbanisation is driven by people seeking a better life for themselves through increased prosperity, but the sad fact is that the more people flock to Phuket for the good life – money, opportunity, novelty and entertainment – the more crowded, expensive, polluted and congested the island becomes.

The result? Surveys continually show that Phuketians rate themselves as among the least happy people in Thailand despite living in one of the richest regions of the country.

Is Phuket’s urban design really powerful enough to make or break our happiness? The question deserves consideration, because the most dynamic economies all over our planet seem to have produced the most miserable cities according to the World Health Organisation. Surely that is not what we are trying to do in Phuket?

Sadly, an unintended consequence of Phuket’s urbanisation and traffic density is that our human networks and interactions are becoming degraded. People just don’t want to engage with the traffic to go out and see friends and relatives like they used to. Upon returning from the daily commute to work, many Phuketians collapse in a deranged heap in front of their TVs or iPhones and hibernate.

Research shows that the more connected we are to family and community the less likely we are to experience heart attacks, strokes, cancer and depression. Connected people sleep better at night. They live longer. They consistently report being happier.

Bollywood

However, within all this gloom, there is hope! Abundant research shows that one group of urbanised commuters report enjoying themselves. These are people who travel to work under their own steam… they walk, run, or ride bicycles.

Why would travelling more slowly and using more effort offer more satisfaction than driving? Part of the answer exists in our basic human physiology. We were born to move. Immobility is to the human body what rust is to a car. Stop moving long enough and your muscles will atrophy. Bones will weaken. Blood will clot. You’ll find it harder to concentrate and solve problems. Immobility is not merely a state that is closer to death… it actually hastens it.

So if we really care about freedom, we need to plan Phuket’s urbanisation for everyone, not just the brave or foolhardy who are currently willing to risk their lives in order to cycle.

Phuket could quite easily be made more cyclist-friendly by constructing cycling and walking pathways around perimeter areas such as Cape Panwa, the Nai Harn headland, Chalong Bay or through the central mountain peaks. The investment costs would be minimal and could be readily amortised by charging a small fee to cycle or walk the pathways. Bike hire and cycle-friendly cafes along the way would offer locals employment and business opportunities.

Will any of this happen?

While holding your breath is probably wise while cycling along Phuket’s polluted main arteries, doing so in anticipation of such positive cycling initiatives appearing any time soon is probably a fast track to asphyxiation! That being said, the new bike-share companies entering the market here are a glimmer of hope for a more bike-friendly future for our island.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police fundraiser bullies warned, nothing to do with us, says Chalong Police chief

So not linked to police,but head of group is BKK cop.So no charges and not going to stop them, but don't buy the tickets. Guessing local cops g...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

Where do they find these Generals? Straight out of Alice in Wonderland? ...(Read More)

Van driver charged with Japanese deaths

We miss the reason why this 'public tourist Van driver' did fall asleep while driving tourists. Was he overworked, under influence of alcohol...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

Unfortunately General Wirachai's sexist attitude is completely acceptable in this culture - the same attitude that holds a woman's choice to l...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

"Because a woman would not drink much", Hahahaha. Time for this top police officer to upgrade his professional knowledge of things a la 20...(Read More)

Forbidden fruit spurs illegal dorms

who cares that male and female students older than age 25 are staying/living in the same building? After all, it are no teenagers, but full grown men...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor ‘drank a lot’ prior to accident

"because a woman would not drink much, Gen Wirachai said" What a strange comment to make, Gen Wirachai has clearly never been out with so...(Read More)

Police fundraiser bullies warned, nothing to do with us, says Chalong Police chief

One would think that the real RTP officers go after the fake police officers, after receiving complains from 10 citizens. Right? After all, it is all...(Read More)

Chinese Consulate gifts B200k for Phuket CCTV cameras

It`s a BIG BIG shame that Phuket can not pay for this self, as they bring Millions of Bath every week on Chinese tourists only on Chalong Pier....(Read More)

Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

Wrong... doctors and nurse have more powerful yet silent weapons than guns, as do soldiers. The weapon used in this case was not used "with impun...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.