The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Blame starts to fly over Mexico quake collapses

MEXICO: Allegations of negligent construction and oversight began to fly yesterday (Sept 25) after deadly building collapses during Mexico’s earthquake, as hope faded of finding more survivors of a disaster that killed more than 300 people.

construction, disasters, death,

AFP

Tuesday 26 September 2017, 09:28AM

Still searching. Rescuers work in a building toppled by a magnitude 7.1 quake that struck central Mexico almost a week ago, in Mexico City, last Tuesday (Sept 25). Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP
Still searching. Rescuers work in a building toppled by a magnitude 7.1 quake that struck central Mexico almost a week ago, in Mexico City, last Tuesday (Sept 25). Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP

The most-watched collapse site – a school where 19 children were killed last week – was built illegally on land reserved for housing, according to local media reports.

Mexico City’s mayor, the education minister and the top official for the district all traded blame after reports that the Enrique Rebsamen primary school operated using false documents.

“If confirmed, it would be very serious,” Education Minister Aurelio Nuno told TV network Televisa, saying he had ordered an investigation.

The government has also come in for criticism from anguished families of people still missing after last Tuesday’s (Sept 19) earthquake.

“All they tell us are lies,” said Anel Jimenez, 42, whose cousin Martin Estrada, a 30-year-old accountant, was inside a seven-story office building when it collapsed.

“No one from the government has come to show their face. They just send low-profile officials who always have clean helmets and shiny shoes. They just come to see what they can get out of other people’s pain.”

Political analysts said the quake underlined the government’s lack of credibility, less than a year out from presidential elections.

Just 35% of Mexicans approve of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s response, according to a poll by the newspaper Reforma.

“Anger with the political class will be the political aftermath of the earthquake,” said the Eurasia Group consulting firm.

“This shows the deeply rooted discontent which is likely to continue.”

Rescue workers have now wrapped up their efforts at all but five sites in Mexico City, and the chances of pulling any more survivors from the rubble are dim.

But Pena Nieto has been careful to insist that authorities will not send in the bulldozers to start clean-up until rescuers are absolutely certain there are no more people in the rubble.

The building where Estrada’s cousin was located, at 286 Alvaro Obregon Ave in the trendy Roma neighbourhood, is now the main search site. It crumpled into a tangled heap of concrete and steel with 132 people inside.

British International School, Phuket

Twenty-nine people were rescued alive from the building in the first days, and 69 across the city.

But since late last Friday (Sept 22), only bodies have been recovered.

In Mexico City, people began to warily return to work and school.

After nearly a week of eerie quiet in the sprawling city of 20 million people, the capital’s notorious traffic jams were starting to appear again.

Of the capital’s 8,700 schools, 103 reopened yesterday, the education ministry said. The rest were due to resume classes in the coming days, after undergoing architectural inspections.

The stakes are high for an already widely criticised government. After an earlier earthquake on Sept 7, all schools were given a clean bill of health.

But the city was shocked by the primary school collapse that killed 19 children and seven adults.

An aftershock that shook Mexico City last Saturday (Sept 23) has made the country all the more jittery.

And the sense of vulnerability has only been heightened by the fact that last Tuesday’s earthquake struck on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed more than 10,000 people, the worst in Mexican history.

Mexico is particularly earthquake-prone, sitting atop five tectonic plates.

A candlelight vigil for the victims of all three recent earthquakes is planned for Oct 15 in Mexico City’s central square.

The latest death toll stands at 324 people – 186 of them in Mexico City.

The other deaths were recorded in the states of Morelos, Puebla, Mexico, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike

Is this some sort of Blackmail? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards confirm Oct 1 strike

Shame on the PPAO, deaths that will surely occur can be directly attributed to those who undervalue lifeguards. Public safety for locals and touri...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat

Article made me thinking: Why is the Army not patrolling in the Deep South with drones instead with unprotected pick up trucks, ripped apart like sar...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Editor, can you please explain what this has to do with this story "Looks to me like helicopter parenting here.BTW,studies show that children of ...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat

Whilst flying a drone over military or airports is important, I wish they'd sort out far more important issues....(Read More)

Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

It's the climate change. Mother Nature is showing us with more harsh weather ( stronger storms, typhoons, hurricanes, earthquakes) and signals f...(Read More)

Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

I been there in the early 90.is and seen them,the coral were still pretty much ok from my point of view.It seems nobody really cares and everybody jus...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Funny how quick someone jumps up like a rabbit out of a magicians hat,if our chief commentator is questioned! Looks to me like helicopter parenting he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress

Great PN piece of Opinion. Yes, Anyone living many years on Phuket island is not surprised by the floodings, etc. See Patong police station, 2 hours...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged for assaulting security guard over access to hotel guests

Wow "Might" revoke their licence's, tough talk, well done, the taxi tuk tuk mafia will be shaking in their shoes!...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.