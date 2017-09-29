The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
BISP University Fair exceeds expectations

On Monday, September 25, British International School, Phuket hosted 107 colleges and universities from 15 different countries at the Phuket University Fair – the largest one ever held in Phuket.

Zohaib Sikander

Friday 29 September 2017, 04:02PM

A total of over 500 students and parents were from BISP and five other Phuket schools on the island.

The visiting university admission officers were thrilled with the turnout. One commented, “Such a great fair! So many wonderful students and parents.” Another added: “This fair was absolutely amazing!”

BISP University Counsellors Dale Ford and Jacqui Brelsford were ecstatic at the overwhelming response and support they received before as well as during the event.

“The University representatives were absolutely thrilled. Some of the admission officers told me that this was one of the best fairs they’ve attended in a long time. I think it was a great opportunity for them to see lots of students and learn about BISP and other schools in Phuket,” said Mr Dale.

Plans are already underway for an even larger event in September 2018, but not before November 16 this year, when yet another fair is being organised – expected to bring in numerous university admissions officers.

“This is one of the bigger events BISP hosts each year. We do, from time to time, visit universities in other cities and countries to build worthwhile relationships between our students and universities to enhance their futures,” added Ms Brelsford.

Click here to take a look at the rest of the pictures from the fair. Maybe you will find that your favourite university visited us and put it in your schedule for next year!

 

 
