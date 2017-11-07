BASKETBALL: If you happened to be on the school campus last Saturday afternoon (Nov 4), you might have heard a lot of noise coming from the school sports hall. That’s because the BISP girls U19 team were taking part in the 2017 Breakers Cup Final, a game in which they defeated International School @ Park City, Malaysia 20-8, in front of a vocal, home crowd. The atmosphere was electric and the girls were able to maintain their composure and finish as champions.

Tuesday 7 November 2017, 04:03PM

The BISP Girls U19 team get in some shooting practice ahead of last weekend’s final of the Breakers Cup. Photo: BISP

The boys’ competition was extremely close with all eight schools capable of qualifying for the finals. With two early one-point losses, the BISP boys’ team were unlucky, narrowly missing out of the top four play-off.

Despite not qualifying in the top four, head basketball coach Mr Jamie Blake was pleased with his team’s progress. “We executed our offence well moving the ball, and we created some really good scoring opportunities. If we can work on our finishing skills, we stand a good chance at the Senior Games later in the year,” said Coach Blake.

Another highlight of the day was the performance of the Phuket breakdancing team the ‘Power Storm Crew’. The group, who thrilled the crowd with an array of dazzling acrobatic dance moves, are currently competing in the TV series ‘Asia’s Got Talent’.

Representatives of other schools thoroughly enjoyed themselves on campus during the two-day event, and expressed their excitement for future collaborative events as well.

The basketball tournament was hosted by British International School, Phuket, while the visiting teams were Bangkok Prep School, Thailand; British School Manila, Philippines; International School @ ParkCity from Malaysia; Marlborough College, Malaysia; Panyathip International School, Laos; Repton School Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Satree Phuket School.