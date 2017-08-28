The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BISP to welcome six top US universities to campus

Start From: Thursday 7 September 2017, 07:00PM to Thursday 7 September 2017, 09:00PM

BISP to welcome six top US universities to campus

BISP is delighted that Columbia, Duke, Georgetown, Northwestern, Princeton and Vanderbilt Universities will visit British International School, Phuket. Admissions Directors will give presentations on their institutes’ undergraduate programmes and provide an overview of admission and financial aid policies and procedures. To register email at counsellor@bisphuket.ac.th or follow the link provided.
Contact details
Person : BISP Media
Address : British International School, Phuket
Phone : 076 335 555
Website : http://admissions.northwestern.edu/visit/northwest...
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Regime denies Yingluck deal

To deny, 'not true' or 'not knowing' are the usual comments the public has to swallow. It seems now ex Prime minister ms Yingluck l...(Read More)

Phuket Town floods continue as sandbags deployed in Patong

Is it not possible to adjust structural that Klong Pakbang? Widening, deepening, and keeping it clean of debris and water plants!! Of course that ha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Due to traveling out of the Kingdom, in 1 year I only twice visited the Phuket town Immigration. I must say, that it was going in, going out in just ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Not joking, I'll drive to Krabi to do my 90 day report before I go to immigration in Phuket town. Luckily I haven't had to yet. Online reporti...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi LFC444, we'll be in touch, need confirmation from the monthly sponsor as to how they wish to do the prize......(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Not much of an opinion here,more like a description of the daily routine at the immigration.Why did the writer of this article not sign it with his ow...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Fine them whit B10,000 baht each every time they parking wrong, then you se what happen....(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi Looks like I have fluted an equal win in August. Is the prize shared. Thanks Richard ...(Read More)

The long game: Trisara MD Anthony Lark says sustainable tourism is the future

Dear Editor, you surprised me by posting my comment. Thank you. One question I have for Mr. Lark, who is so very proud of the fact that they are now ...(Read More)

Army opens fire with fines on Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers

Having driven through Patong tonight I can assure you all that nothing has changed. Plenty of yellow lines painted for the new taxi stands, but taxis ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.