BISP is delighted that Columbia, Duke, Georgetown, Northwestern, Princeton and Vanderbilt Universities will visit British International School, Phuket. Admissions Directors will give presentations on their institutes’ undergraduate programmes and provide an overview of admission and financial aid policies and procedures. To register email at counsellor@bisphuket.ac.th or follow the link provided.
BISP to welcome six top US universities to campus
Start From: Thursday 7 September 2017, 07:00PM
to Thursday 7 September 2017, 09:00PM