BISP take four cups at annual Soccer 7s

FOOTBALL: British International School, Phuket played host to their annual BISP Soccer 7s tournament last Friday (Nov 24) and Saturday (Nov 25) and walked away as winners in four of the competition’s 10 categories.

Matt Pond

Wednesday 29 November 2017, 02:59PM

The categories in which BISP teams walked away with the winners trophies were the U13 Boys, both the U15 Boys and Girls, and the O15 Boys.

It was by far the biggest Soccer 7s event the school has hosted and saw some 1,500 players from 154 teams compete over the two-day competition. Due to this bumper turnout, with 37 schools from 10 different countries entering teams, matches had to be played at two venues – the BISP playing fields and Prince of Songkla University’s Phuket campus.

Speaking after the event, BISP’s Athletics Director Jeff LaMantia said, “This year’s BISP Soccer 7s tournament was an absolute success and everyone had a good time.

“Boys’ and girls’ teams from all the participating schools had clearly trained very hard and showcased their impressive skills at the games. Visiting families from Phuket and abroad also had a good time watching the games and tasting the array of different foods available at the dedicated dining area during the event,” he said.

“I’d like to thank all the schools, athletes, staff, teachers, sponsors and the entire BISP community for pulling off such an amazing event,” said LaMantia.

C and C Marine

Head Coach of BISP’s Cruzeiro Football Academy Jonathas Candido added, “The first day we saw teams in ten age group divisions play in a round robin format to decide the games for Saturday’s knockout stages, which provided the typical drama of the ‘beautiful game’ with several games decided by last-minute goals or penalty shoot-outs.

“There have been remarkable achievements this year. BISP won the top honours in four age groups, Boys U13, U15, 015 and U15 Girls in the first place and the U15 girls also won Bronze,” said Candido.

“I am very happy with the way our teams have behaved on the field. We played with quality and good intensity, moving the ball faster and creating several chances to score.

“All teams showed respect and sportsmanship on both days of the competition and a great atmosphere was created by all the schools. We are looking forward to Soccer 7s 2018” he added.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.