It’s the travel season for university admission officers. Established international schools with robust university counselling programs continue to welcome admission officers who are travelling to schools to find great students and encourage them to consider their universities.

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 02:00PM

The BISP counsellors, who have relationships with hundreds of university and college programs, have been encouraging admission officers to come to Phuket and BISP. That encouragement continues to pay off for our students as more representatives make their way here. It is an exciting time at the British International School, Phuket.

On September 7, BISP welcomed six highly selective US universities: Columbia, Duke, Georgetown, Northwestern, Princeton and Vanderbilt. By the end of the school year over half of the US Ivy League universities will have visited BISP.

On September 25, BISP will host the largest university fair ever held in Phuket. Over 100 admission officers from 18 different countries will be at BISP for a fair from 11:45am until 1:45pm. Students from other international schools on the island will also come to meet with the representatives. Local English-speaking students in their final three years of high school are also invited. Please register by clicking Events on the BISP website: www.bisphuket.ac.th/events.

On November 16, BISP will host another fair. We anticipate this fair will have between 20 and 40 mostly British universities. Details about that event will be available later.

Perhaps you’re wondering why universities – especially those who already receive more quality applications than they can possibly accept – would come to Phuket to meet with students?

There are several reasons:

• High school visits allow admission officers to learn about the quality of the school and to see if its students are a good fit for their campus. They also connect with the school’s university counsellors, who will be advocating for students.

• No matter how many applications a university receives, they continue to search for the next great student who might be a future Nobel prize winner.

• Some universities use visits to assess “demonstrated interest”, in which an admission officer tries to assess a student’s interest in attending. Some universities admit applicants partially on that basis.

• Encouraging applications allows a university to admit even fewer students each year. A higher rejection rate increases the university’s “prestige” factor.

Of course these visits can also be extremely valuable to students. Face-to-face meetings allow students to ask questions, not just about courses, but about the culture or feel of the campus. Since these officers are often the same ones who review applications and make admission decisions, making a positive impression can pay dividends.

Visits also provide students an opportunity to compare different universities, including those they may not have previously considered. The more you learn, the more you can identify the types of institutions that will provide the best university experience.

Younger high school students can also gain from these visits by learning about the application process before their final year. The sooner students know what it takes to be admitted, the better they can understand which classes they might want to take, the grades they should strive to earn, and how they should organise their past, current and future activities.

It is exciting to have so many universities discover Phuket and BISP.

Dale Ford is one of two dedicated University Counsellors at BISP.