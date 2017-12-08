GOLF: Theerachat Kurudechochai, a Phuket local known as Coach Nick or Pro Nick, has recently been hired at British International School, Phuket to work alongside Golf Academy Head Coach Oliver Bates as Assistant Coach.

Theerachat Kurudechochai. Photo: Zohaib Sikander

“Working with the school’s athletes is a very good experience for me. Not only do I give them hands-on training on a daily basis, I also give them step by step advice on how to become pro golfers in the future,” said Pro Nick.

“I feel that the school's players can have very successful careers in this sport. They’re all very dedicated, and with proper training and dedication they will go a long way,” he added.

Pro Nick became interested in golf after watching Tiger Woods play and win the 1998 Johnnie Walker Classic. From then onwards, he took concentrated steps to earn his pro golf certification from PGA Thailand and achieved this by 2011. He was also an official PGA Thailand player for about 3 years, and worked with their Rules Committee. He has about seven years of coaching experience and has a great reputation for coaching players of all levels and nationalities.

Before his appointment at BISP, Pro Nick was the Vice Captain of the Phuket Ryder Cup team and the Tournament Director at the Amateur Ryder Cup, both in 2017.