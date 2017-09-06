A student club backed by the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology will host a 6-hour long hands-on entrepreneurship event on Saturday, September 16 at the British International School, Phuket (BISP).

The event aims to help students with different strengths and abilities to unleash their inner entrepreneurial skills.

Five Year 10 students at the school have teamed up to form the BISP High School Launch Club. Supported by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), this student-led club is designed to help students with different strengths and abilities to unleash their inner entrepreneurial skills at the school.

Potential club members will form teams of three to five students who will ultimately be named co-founders of each company (every team is considered a company). Every year, MIT will announce a themed topic and the groups will have to work together from September-April (60 minutes a week) to create new products or applications related to the topic.

In the end, MIT will select finalist companies from all over the world and invite them to its campus, in the US city of Boston, to present their final pitches. Their first initiative to encourage fellow students to participate includes a BISP student-exclusive event similar to the original program planned by MIT.

BISP High School Launch Club President Irawadee ‘Bai-dteuy’ Thawornbut, said that those students who are hesitant about joining should come to ‘MIT BLASTOFF’, an event during which participants will partake in activities that will be similar to an actual company launch.

“A video will be streamed from MIT and a theme will be set. The BISP-student-exclusive event will involve the students breaking into teams, working together and creating new inventions on the spot,” said Bai-dteuy.