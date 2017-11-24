The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BISP does it the Cruzeiro way

FOOTBALL: The BISP Cruzeiro Football Academy has had much success both in Thailand and internationally, with several alumni being awarded football scholarships at schools and universities in the US, Portugal and other countries all over the world.

football, culture,

Zohaib Sikander

Wednesday 29 November 2017, 01:20PM

BISP Head Football Coach Jonathas Candido and Goalkeeping Coach Frederico Bragaglia recently shared their views about the unique coaching methodology taught at the school that gives their athletes a competitive edge.

Coach Candido, whose dedication towards his charges is apparent in the way he talks about them, says that the right approach to the game is the foremost factor that contributes to their eventual success.

He says that the attempt to understand the game of football is going through a division of paradigms. If, on the one hand, there is a separation of the game into four dimensions: tactics, technique, physics and mental fitness, on the other hand, new approaches emerge that choose the game as a whole and complex creation, in which any attempt to divide is considered as a breaking of its essence.

“We coach football as a whole, with each aspect of the game being given equal importance, however, the tactical side – it will control the whole system. This presented concept deals with the observed aspects according to the behaviour of the players / team within the field.

“Every athlete is trained to handle any situation that they may potentially encounter during the game. This leads players to learn how to identify and find the best solution for the game’s problems under pressure,” Coach Jonathas explains.

“Winning is obviously very important to me – as it is to any other coach. But what matters is that you play the game right based on your game model. Sometimes you play right but still lose – I would say that’s acceptable, as long as you did what was right in each situation. We can’t control the game’s results but we can control the way we play" says Coach Jonathas.

“I coach all my players to embrace this ideology. We must play right, respect the game aspects and never lose sight of what we must accomplish, both as individuals and part of a team,” he said.

Coach Frederico added, “The relationship between the head coach and goalkeeper coach is extremely important, as the goalkeeper is essentially the 11th player on the field. The keeper needs to be ready and capable to be involved, and this comes from the coaches communicating the specific style of play.”

The BISP-Cruzeiro way is unique because athletes are coached to understand the game as a whole – regardless of what is the final result.

Where they are now

George Green - Tennessee Wesleyan University

George Yusuff - St. Thomas Aquinas College Athletics

Bollywood

Jason Fried - South Kent School - Connecticut, USA

Andre Piterman - Lausanne Collegiate School

Jordan Ollerenshaw - Johor Darul Ta’zim F.C

Alexander Anderson - Ängelholms FF

Jakri ‘King’ Longlok – Phuket FC

Sarawut ‘Art’ Tonggot – Samuts Sakhon FC

Panthakant ‘Prach’ Tingle - Hua Hin FC

Pedro Haueisen Souza - S.L Benfica

Nicolai Skoglund - Sporting Clube Portugal

Phillip Skoglund - Associação Desportiva de Oeiras

Francis Hosking - Philippines National Team

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.