The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Culture
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bird singing competitions are a fascinating part of Thai culture

From time to time at a variety of locations around Phuket, strange lattices are erected on an open piece of ground.

Alasdair Forbes

Sunday 20 August 2017, 10:00AM

They look like extensive clothes-drying racks, or perhaps something to hang orchids from.

But they are not for either of these purposes. They are for hanging cages from.

The dozens – sometimes hundreds – of cages contain songbirds, most commonly the smart Red-Whiskered Bulbul.

Bird singing contests take place all over Thailand but are particularly popular in the south, where big competitions can attract hundreds of entrants and big prize money.

At first, watching a songbird contest can be confusing. There’s a lot of shouting and people waving their hands. It all seems a bit chaotic.

So here’s a brief guide. The most common contest is not about quality of birdsong, but about quantity.

Known as “singing in four rounds”, it’s a question of how many times the bird will sing (the bulbuls sing in short bursts) in a given period.

Standing on a platform above the fray is the timekeeper. His equipment consists of a whistle, a microphone, a large clear glass jar filled with water, and an ornamental tin bowl with a hole in the bottom of it.

He places the bowl on the surface of the water and blows his whistle (amplified by the mic) to begin the session. The bowl gradually fills and finally sinks.

When it touches the bottom of the jar, the whistle goes again. End of session – usually around 20 to 25 seconds.

Below, judges listen to two birds apiece, indicating the number of times each sings by holding out fingers.

Watching them is like being a spectator at some exotic dance. When the second whistle goes, the judges mark cards hanging from the cages with the number of times the bird has sung in this round.

There are four rounds, during which each bird must sing at least three times in order to advance to the next round.

Good birds may trill as many as eight times in a round. All around, the bird owners lean against ropes strung to keep them back, yelling and whistling to their birds to encourage them.

C and C Marine

It’s a wonder the judges can hear anything, but they do.

Gradually the numbers are whittled down as birds fail to keep up with the pace, until finally a winner is declared.

Prize money can be as much as B30,000, or more in big competitions, and winning birds are worth hundreds of thousands of baht.

Other less commonly-held contests judge birds on their quality of voice, on their clarity, even on the way they hop around in their cages while singing.

Judging is of course highly subjective, and some heated disputes can arise between the judges and bird owners. Everyone’s an expert.

Other contests involve doves rather than bulbuls, but these are rarely staged in Phuket. Going to a bird singing contest is a colourful and unique experience.

They are normally held on Sundays, so if you come across one go and have a look. The bird owners are always welcoming and happy to explain what’s going on.

They’ll usually know someone there who speaks English and will drag them over to help explain.

The beautiful wooden bird cages also serve as a decoration for many local shops and houses.

The cages, and the birds to go in them, can be purchased at shops in Phuket Town, such as the one opposite the Honda motorbike dealership on Bangkok Rd, about 300 metres south of the Suriyadej Traffic Circle.

Cheaper, less ornate versions are sold at the large SuperCheap north of town.

There are several main birdsong contest grounds on Phuket, though smaller competitions can pop up anywhere on the island.

So next time when you are driving around the island of a weekend, just keep your eyes open – you’re bound to see a group of people, surrounding dozens of ornate cages hanging from eye-level racks, getting a competition underway.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

simon01,if everyone knows how chaotically Thailand operates,how come tourist are still coming in such high numbers and expats like you like to live he...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

"Phuket Tourist Police Deputy inspector Capt Ekkachai Siri..." Correct is: Phuket Tourist Police Inspector Pol.Maj. Ekkachai Siri... ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

A tuk tuk speeding, driving dangerously, surely not, i've never seen them do that before, oh except everyday! But then i'm sure RTP are out i...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

We may expect that just a few 'falling out of tuk tuk affairs' reach the press. Probably it happens more than we know. Of course, always at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Sir Burr, I was informed in person by Phuket Immigration just last Thursday it must be done each and every time one leaves the country. ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after crashing into pregnant buffalo

That picture is really painful- two broken legs means euthanize immediately. This poor creature cannot heal and will likely be forced to suffer for ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

An Australian tourist on holiday in Phuket has been flown to Bangkok to receive treatment after suffering a serious head injury from falling off the b...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

You do not have to re-register your address if it hasn't changed. Have done three annual extensions with the same Notification of address. Have be...(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Kurt,not only "Asian tourists"ignore red flags.And how can beach guards stop them?Getting physical?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

The writer will surely wear the wrath, of those two bedmates, jor12 and eagle, even though what he says is 100% correct....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.