The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

PHUKET: Two internationally recognised “bike sharing” operators together will have 2,000 bicycles available to use throughout Phuket Town next week as they launch a local initiative to urban transport phenomenon to the island.

tourism, transport,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 06:48PM

The one-month “free trial” will begin next Thursday (Sept 21) as the Phuket City Development Co., Ltd (PKCD) consortium brings Beijing-based “ofo” and Singaporean-now-international operator “obike” to Phuket as part of the consortium’s efforts to reduce traffic and provide tourists with another option of transport in the city centre.

The bikes will be available at six locales: on Thalang Rd, Dibuk Rd, Krabi Rd, in front of the old Standard Chartered Bank at the famous intersection of Phang Nga Rd and Phuket Town in the heart of Phuket Old Town, at Sapan Hin and at Suang Luang (Rama IX Park, or the King’s Park) on the south side of town.

Altogether, the six “bike ranks” provide coverage over 14 square kilometres.

“For the month-long trial, users will still have to download the right app [ofo or obike] for the bike they want to rent and pay just B99 as a fully refundable deposit in order to use the bike,” PKCD partner Phuket Thongsom explained to The Phuket News today (Sept 13).

“During the trial there will be no fees charged for using the bike, but after the trial has concluded will are looking at charging B5 per 30 minutes,” Mr Phuket said.

The deposit is also likely to be increased, he added. In comparison, the deposit required by obike in Singapore, where the company was founded in January this year, is currently SG$49 (about B1,200).

“Also after the trial has concluded we will be able to evaluate what customers are looking for and adjust any plans necessary. We will also be able to look at launching the bike-sharing service elsewhere on the island,” Mr Phuket added.

PKCD’s involvement has only been to help with coordination, Mr Phuket stressed.

‘Our members are already very experienced with business in Phuket and working with local officials – and so we are in the perfect position to just help introduce this service… We did this just for the community,” he said, reinforcing PKCD’s rationale for forming in the first place.

“We have yet to see bike lanes dedicated for cyclists in Phuket Town, but we are still in talks with Phuket City Municipality in making this happen,” Mr Phuket said.

British International School, Phuket

“We have spoken with the Phuket Governor, and he supports this idea,” he added.

After meeting with Mr Phuket and other representatives of the bike-sharing project, Governor Norraphat Plodthong today showered the initiative with praise.

“This is great project being coordinated by PKCD. It is good for government officers also. I think everyone – government and the private sector – should support this project together.

“This includes schools, police, the Phuket Environmental Office, the Phuket Bicycle Club, the TAT [Tourism Authority of Thailand] and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Phuket office,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Phuket noted the operators were not worried about bike thefts.

“We can track these bikes and the user who takes the bike will continue to be charged until the bike is returned or until we are forced to take action to reclaim it, which might include press charges of theft,” he explained.

“The deposit also includes mandatory bike theft insurance and basic medical coverage in case of an accident,’ Mr Phuket added.

Neither of the two companies bringing the bike-sharing service to Phuket are new to Thailand, with ofo and obike both having launched in areas of Bangkok already earlier this year (see here and here).

Meanwhile, obike has enjoyed huge success in Malaysia and Australia, and this week was noted for a massive surge in the use of its bikes throughout Munich, Germany, where its fleet has grown from just 350 to 7,000 bikes stationed throughout the historic city in only a handful of months. (See story here.)

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.