They say that two many chefs spoil the broth, but Paresa’s “Best of the Best” gourmet food festival, has its eyes firmly set on proving the old adage wrong.

Sunday 22 October 2017, 09:00AM

On November 3, the “Best of the Best” will bring together seven highly respected local and international chefs in order to create a incredibly diverse and delicious dining experience.

Together the chefs will prepare a seven-course dinner (with one course from each chef) for the good cause of supporting the Phuket Hotels Association Education Scholarship and Training Fund, The Kamala Green Club and the Barnhem home for children in need.

The seven chefs taking part will be Alessandro Frau from Acqua, Tammasak Chutong of Suay, Jamie Wakeford of Bampot, Olivier Limousine from L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Paulo De Souza from the Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Peter Webber from Les Diables and, of course, the master of the kitchen at Paresa, Jordi Valles Claverol.

Each of the seven chefs is unique in their own way. For example, Alessandro Frau is one of the legends of Phuket’s culinary scene and a devoted master of authentic Sicilian cuisine. Tammasak Chutong is a Thai chef who has mastered his cooking skills in European restaurants and then applied his knowledge to Thai cuisine, giving the classic dishes of Thailand a new and delicious lease of life.

Jamie Wakeford from Bampot is a talented experimenter whose minimalistic approach focuses on developing the flavour of each and every ingredient in a particular dish. Olivier Limousine has honed his craft at L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Bangkok, where he and his fellow chefs experiment, create and work on new ideas right in front of customers – giving them an inside view to the creative cooking process.

Chef Paulo de Souza will bring experience from working in no less than three Michelin-starred restaurants to bear on his creation of a course for this fabulous evening of creative dining. Legendary British pastry chef Peter Webber was at The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok for many years before opening his restaurant, Les Diables, here in Phuket and building a reputation for fantastic themed menus and divine desserts.

Finally, Jordi Valles Claverol, a champion of the food of his native Catalonia, who combines haute cuisine and traditional recipes that have been in use for years in family kitchens in Barcelona and across Catalonia.

To compliment this cavalcade of cuisines on the night will be a performance by the Thailand’s first and only pop-opera band Fivera, who have carved out a new niche and brought classic opera to a wider audience.

The Gourmet Food Festival at Paresa will be held on November 3, starting at 6:30pm. The dress code is “Island Elegance”, the cost is B7,000 per person. You can book a table by emailing: pagm@paresaresorts.com or calling: 076 302 000 ext. 1001.