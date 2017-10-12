The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

‘Best of the Best’ chefs head to Paresa

They say that two many chefs spoil the broth, but Paresa’s “Best of the Best” gourmet food festival, has its eyes firmly set on proving the old adage wrong.

The Phuket News

Sunday 22 October 2017, 09:00AM

On November 3, the “Best of the Best” will bring together seven highly respected local and international chefs in order to create a incredibly diverse and delicious dining experience.

Together the chefs will prepare a seven-course dinner (with one course from each chef) for the good cause of supporting the Phuket Hotels Association Education Scholarship and Training Fund, The Kamala Green Club and the Barnhem home for children in need.

The seven chefs taking part will be Alessandro Frau from Acqua, Tammasak Chutong of Suay, Jamie Wakeford of Bampot, Olivier Limousine from L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Paulo De Souza from the Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Peter Webber from Les Diables and, of course, the master of the kitchen at Paresa, Jordi Valles Claverol.

Each of the seven chefs is unique in their own way. For example, Alessandro Frau is one of the legends of Phuket’s culinary scene and a devoted master of authentic Sicilian cuisine. Tammasak Chutong is a Thai chef who has mastered his cooking skills in European restaurants and then applied his knowledge to Thai cuisine, giving the classic dishes of Thailand a new and delicious lease of life.

Jamie Wakeford from Bampot is a talented experimenter whose minimalistic approach focuses on developing the flavour of each and every ingredient in a particular dish. Olivier Limousine has honed his craft at L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in Bangkok, where he and his fellow chefs experiment, create and work on new ideas right in front of customers – giving them an inside view to the creative cooking process.

British International School, Phuket

Chef Paulo de Souza will bring experience from working in no less than three Michelin-starred restaurants to bear on his creation of a course for this fabulous evening of creative dining. Legendary British pastry chef Peter Webber was at The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok for many years before opening his restaurant, Les Diables, here in Phuket and building a reputation for fantastic themed menus and divine desserts.

Finally, Jordi Valles Claverol, a champion of the food of his native Catalonia, who combines haute cuisine and traditional recipes that have been in use for years in family kitchens in Barcelona and across Catalonia.

To compliment this cavalcade of cuisines on the night will be a performance by the Thailand’s first and only pop-opera band Fivera, who have carved out a new niche and brought classic opera to a wider audience.

 

The Gourmet Food Festival at Paresa will be held on November 3, starting at 6:30pm. The dress code is “Island Elegance”, the cost is B7,000 per person. You can book a table by emailing: pagm@paresaresorts.com or calling: 076 302 000 ext. 1001.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Dangling wires suspected as cause of pickup engine blaze in Phuket

Where do these Thai police get there qualifications.."We believe the fire was caused by a wire dangling from the pole" what utter rubbish, e...(Read More)

All safe as Phuket tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

by break failure they mean the driver as normal did not know how to drive and just drove all the way with the breakes on as normal and they over heate...(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

Very sad and all avoidable, if Thais paid more attention to driving, see them on the phone whilst driving, even on motorcycles, why didn't he pull...(Read More)

Anupong dodges criticism in speed gun fiasco

Just Google: A Decatur Dopler Handheld Traffic Radar Speed Gun costs $950 per piece only (about 32,000 thb). Top of the art! Of course, when you bu...(Read More)

UWCT patron Shelby Davis is funding education to change the world

More of this enlightened altruism needed, badly !! Thank you Mr. and Ms. Davis for your valuable and important contributions....(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

Charge the parents for killing their son. Surely a 13 year old is not allowed to drive? although the police seem to have no clue as to that. Even adul...(Read More)

Army defends B16mn spent on Rajabhakti toilet, shops

Thailand state money coffers are overflowing. ( looks like) The toilet story in Hua Hin, more than 300,000 thb per toilet. Now a article in BP abo...(Read More)

Boy, 13, dead as pickup slams into motorcycle head-on in Phuket

How are these idiots allowed on the road in the first place. This guy here should be charged with murder and there is not case for his defense. Then a...(Read More)

No lifeguards on Phuket beaches for two days, tourists urged to refrain from swimming

It is getting worse by the day for Phuket Tourist Industry. Now, in a way Phuket has no beaches for tourists. Surprised? Yes! Yes, they can sit in ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.