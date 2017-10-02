PHUKET: A mass clean-up operation gathered total of 506kg of garbage from a coral reef and the beach at Ao Kluay at Racha Noi Island yesterday (Oct 1).

The operation saw more than 100 volunteers from the local dive community together with more than 50 volunteers collecting garbage from the popular tourist sites.

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong and Director of Phuket Meteorological office Santhat Panbanpaew launched the clean-up at 8am at Chalong Pier.

“Racha Island is a beautiful island. More and more tourists come to the island, which means more garbage from tourists as well,” Gov Norraphat said.

“Also garbage is washed up onto the beach during the [southwest] monsoon sea. Garbage not only damages the scenery but also damages the marine eco-system,” he added.

After the clean-up, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos reported, “A total of 2,291 items of garbage weighing 506kg was collected. Among the garbage were plastic and fishing nets, glass bottles, cans, spoons and forks, children’s toys, shoes, clothes and even candles, a broom and a toothbrush.”

The garbage was brought back to Phuket and taken to the Phuket City Municipality incinerator and landfill at Saphan Hin.

“If people are interested in taking part in our next clean-up activity, please keep an eye out for public notices announcing the dates. We will have one again,” he said.