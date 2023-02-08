Pro Property Partners
BDO Phuket Breakfast Briefing: Hotel & Tourism Industry

BDO Phuket Breakfast Briefing: Hotel & Tourism Industry

Start From: Friday 3 March 2023, 09:30AM to Friday 3 March 2023, 11:30AM

Looking forward: What does 2023 have in store for the Phuket Hotel and Tourism Industry?

With Covid-19 seemingly behind us, it appears to be full steam ahead for the Phuket tourism industry. But with these opportunities come several challenges including changing customer expectations and a skill shortage requiring the industry to revisit its operating model. Reserve a seat at our event and hear from a panel of local industry experts discussing the current, emerging, and future issues for the tourism industry moderated by BDO in Thailand and Hughes Krupica.

Person : Matthew Cutt
Address : NH Boat Lagoon Phuket Resort
Phone : + (66) 076 273 518

 

