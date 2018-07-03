FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
BCCT PHUKET BUSINESS NETWORKING

Start From: Wednesday 18 July 2018, 06:30PMto Wednesday 18 July 2018, 09:00PM

BCCT, in collaboration with AMCHAM, AustCham, CanCham, EABC, FTCC and NTCC, cordially invites you to BCCT Phuket Business Networking on Wednesday 18th July. Enjoy great food and drink selections in a relaxing ambience of Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort. Join us to meet and network in Phuket! Cost: -THB 400 for BCCT members and participating chambers -THB 800 for non-members. NO NON-MEMBER WALK-INS. Price includes free cocktail food and a free flow of soft drinks, beer and wine. BCCT e-vouchers are accepted. Please state "e-voucher" when making a booking. Booking: Please e-mail Urosesri at urosesri@bccthai.com or call 02-651-5350.

Person : Urosesri
Address : Thanyapura Health and Sports Resort
Phuket community
Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

What, no lamp post to blame? And why only charged with damage to government property if 2 private...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

I wonder if the foreign divers will be given the credit, for finding these guys, already we see word...(Read More)

Massive fines considered for new doctors

Mhh, if that is going to happen why not the same for Governors and Vice Governors?...(Read More)

‘Phuket on heroin high alert,’ says Vice Governor

Wow, big words of a office official. And who is he bringing for that high alert? Police officers fro...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Rorri_2 is right. Problem is none of them will creep out of their local phuket bulb. Education is v...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

It were the foreign divers who met up with the football boys, not the thai....(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

Thai police on phuket are sloppy. Just put up their hand to stop a tourist to 'milk' is alre...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket underpass crash

Seeing some of them often drive like crazy, assuming they never heard about aquaplaning and if they ...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Why do the Navy Seals speak englisch to there own people?...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

The officials, and "lifeguards" should look at an Aussie show called "Bondi Rescue,&q...(Read More)

 

