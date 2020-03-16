BCCT Phuket Briefing & Networking event postponed

PHUKET: The British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (BCCT) has decided to postpone its first Phuket event of 2020 at the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.

COVID-19Coronavirushealtheconomics

By The Phuket News

Monday 16 March 2020, 02:39PM

The BCCT event scheduled to be held in Phuket on Mar 27 has been postponed.

The event, which was scheduled to be held on Mar 27, was to see Birgit Hansl, Country Manager for Thailand, East Asia and Pacific, The World Bank, share her insight on “Thai Economy in 2020” given the many external and domestic challenges currently in play. (See initial post here.) “With regret BCCT has decided to postpone this event due to COVID-19. We will let you know the new date in due course,” said a notice issued by the BCCT today (Mar 16). “Thank you very much for your understanding and support,” the notice added.