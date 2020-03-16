The event, which was scheduled to be held on Mar 27, was to see Birgit Hansl, Country Manager for Thailand, East Asia and Pacific, The World Bank, share her insight on “Thai Economy in 2020” given the many external and domestic challenges currently in play. (See initial post here.)
“With regret BCCT has decided to postpone this event due to COVID-19. We will let you know the new date in due course,” said a notice issued by the BCCT today (Mar 16).
“Thank you very much for your understanding and support,” the notice added.
