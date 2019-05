Start From: Thursday 13 June 2019, 05:00PM to Thursday 13 June 2019, 07:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

British, together with American, Australian, European Association, German, Netherlands, Singapore and Swedish Chamber of Commerce Thailand, cordially invites you to BCCT Multi-Chambers Phuket Briefing & Networking on Thursday 13th June at X2 Vibe Phuket Patong from 5 – 9 pm. The briefing by Grant Thornton Chairman, Chris Cracknell, will cover current global economy updates, followed by a networking. For booking, please call 02-651-5350 or e-mail Urosesri at urosesri@bccthai.com