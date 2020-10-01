BCCT MULTI-CHAMBER PHUKET BRIEFING & NETWORKING

Start From: Wednesday 21 October 2020, 05:00PM to Wednesday 21 October 2020, 09:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BCCT, in cooperation with AustCham, BeluThai, Cancham, EABC, Franco, GTCC and NTCC cordially invites you to a BCCT Multi-Chamber Phuket Briefing on The Covid and Post-Covid Global Economy by Chris Cracknell, Chairman, Grant Thornton & Business Networking. Briefing at 5.00 - 6.00 pm and Networking at 6.30 - 9.30 pm. The briefing is free to attend but pre-registration is required. The networking is THB 500 for BCCT members and participating chambers and THB 900 for non-members. Price includes food and free flow selected beverages. Register in advance, no walk ins, email banthita@bccthai.com